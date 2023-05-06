The JIT investigation of Imran under the siege of black goats





In a dramatic turn of events, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with investigating ten cases against former Prime Minister Imran Khan faced an unexpected obstacle during their visit to the residence of the leader of the PTI at Zaman Park in Lahore.

When the team entered the premises on Friday, they were greeted by a peculiar sight: a ring of black goats encircling them, momentarily delaying their access, as reported by Express News.

JIT’s visit to Zaman Park was to investigate several cases against Imran Khan, including allegations of attacks on police officers, public disorder, burning of state property and his alleged involvement in the case. of the murder of Zille Shah. Several FIRs had been registered against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in relation to these incidents.

Despite the unusual delay caused by the Circle of the Black Goat, the JIT eventually managed to gain access to Imran Khan’s residence.

During the investigation, Imran Khan took the opportunity to criticize his political opponents in front of JIT members. The team diligently inquired into the cases, questioning Imran Khan for 40 minutes.

According to sources within the JIT, one of the investigations concerned a petrol bombing that allegedly took place on March 8. Imran Khan clarified that the incident actually happened after March 14 when internet services were suspended, saying he was aware of the gasoline. the bombing, but not the stone throwing, as it appeared to come from outside the premises.

Additionally, Imran Khan was asked about the death of activist Zille Shah, to which he responded by mentioning that Yasmin Rashid had provided information about the vehicle and its owner.

The JIT collected soil samples from eight locations. Two bags of marbles were hidden behind the sofa while the team took pictures of marbles. Bottles used to make gasoline bombs were also found in the courtyard adjacent to the residence. Soil samples were sent to the forensic laboratory.

Officials said further stages of the report and investigation will determine the facts.

The background to these investigations dates back to a clash between police and PTI workers outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park on 5 April. Following the altercation, the police accused the PTI workers of attacking them and causing damage to public and private property.

In contrast, the PTI vehemently denied the allegations, alleging that police used excessive force against peaceful protesters. The party called for an independent investigation into the incident to ensure transparency and fairness.

