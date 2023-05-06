Rishi Sunak’s stunning losses reopen Tory splits

Long before local election results started rolling in Thursday night, the Tories were setting the stage for a disastrous outcome. Local elections are going to be bad, a member of Rishi Sunaks’ core team admitted in late April.

The Prime Minister himself gave a speech to his allies in the ornate Reform Club in London’s West End to hammer home his message. Speaking at a fifth-anniversary party for think tank Onward, Mr Sunak admitted politics had become a boxed drama that had alienated voters.

He insisted his government was making real progress, but warned: We shouldn’t expect voters to reward this hard work all at once right now. They’re going to make us sweat, they’re really going to make us regain their confidence. We have to be ready for tomorrow night to be difficult for us. Good councilors will lose their seats because of everything that has happened over the past year.

The prediction came true as the Tories lost hundreds of councilors across England, confirming the picture in opinion polls that show the party is on track for a heavy defeat in local elections.

For some Tories it’s just a relief the party isn’t doing worse, given that Labor’s polls lead was nearly 30 points when Mr Sunak came to power six months ago. A deputy said I : We were heading for a crash and he grabbed the controls. The landing gear can still bump a little, but it pulls us out of the dive.

As the results began to roll in, a close ally of Mr Sunak sighed: We all knew things were going to be tough and tough, it would still be an anti-Tory election. We still have a lot of work to rebuild from the legacy that Rishi inherited, he has made progress but there is still a lot to do.

Boris Johnson’s allies are stirring again. While the man himself remains silent, it is widely believed that he authorized friends to brief the media on his behalf, ensuring his name stayed in the headlines, even if he stopped short. to issue a direct challenge to his successor.

The Boris team has shifted into high gear again, an MP remarked. Boris has always said he will only return as leader if 50% of MPs support him, but hopefully we don’t have musical chairs. We don’t need him now, we need stability, to stabilize the weather of the ship.

A former minister skeptical of Mr Sunak has warned that the shock of losing council seats is shaking his colleagues out of complacency, even though the losses are roughly in line with reported polls.

The veteran said: The problem in the party is that some of us are campaigning and a lot of colleagues, including the prime minister, are talking about it instead. He is losing seats that Theresa May held in 2019, surprisingly, and his colleagues are upset. Councilors losing seats are very personal to MPs you’re friends with, who you’ve often campaigned with for many, many years. These councilors tell us that Rishi must go or we will also be massacred in the premises next year.

Next weekend the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), a grassroots activist group set up by passionate supporters of Mr Johnson, will hold its first-ever conference in Bournemouth. The former Prime Minister is not expected to speak himself, but Allied MPs including Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg will deliver speeches.

Claire Bullivant, chief executive of the CDO, predicted members would be angered by the MPs’ ousting of Mr Johnson and Liz Truss. She said I : The party base lost many activists and volunteers after losing two democratically elected leaders, Boris and Liz, the two PMs they voted for. A skeptical MP said: The results will just embolden the CDO. They are crazy.

The vast majority of Tory MPs do not believe there is a realistic prospect of a return to power for Mr Johnson. The Boris team is delirious, insisted one of them. Even the former prime minister’s good friends tend to think he’s happier in the backseats than fighting his way back to the front line. He is busy topping up his bank account, one said Mr Johnson was recently paid 240,000 for a single speech. When asked if he would take up his column in a newspaper, he reportedly replied: They couldn’t pay me these days!

There’s also no appetite for Ms. Truss to play a bigger role. One of her supporters has insisted that she will not be successful in her quest to promote the free market policies she espouses until she accepts the collapse of her post as prime minister and wouldn’t realize the mistakes she made. When things go so wrong, something has gone wrong, you can’t just blame the wrong people, they said. You can only begin to figure out what to do next if you recognize it first.

On all the Conservative benches, everyone is essentially in opposition mode, notes a morose MP. The ministers are less defeatist: they say in private that the only way to have any hope of winning the legislative elections is to redouble their efforts on the three central issues of the economy, immigration and health. Secretaries of state clashed with officials over their desire to push through policies as quickly as possible, I understand.

Some are positively bullish. We will win the next general election, a minister said this week. Maybe not with a majority, but we will be the biggest party. I firmly believe that.

For now, Labor are clearly better placed to win No 10 with Sir Keir Starmer working on a three-step plan to get to Downing Street. The first step was to crush the hard left, a project that took another step forward when the Labor leader backed away from his promise to scrap university tuition fees. I couldn’t believe they announced tuition fees the week we have local elections in many college towns, a Labor left source said. They just rub our noses in it.

Stage two prioritized shaking confidence in the Tories, with stage three convincing voters that Labor has a better plan for government. There would always be three steps to this and our conference last year was a big turning point for us as we headed into this next step to move forward with this alternative policy plan, a party official said.

Sir Keir had planned to close out the local elections with a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet to polish his front-running team before heading into next year’s general election. But it is understood that has now been postponed, with sources close to the Labor leader saying it is not a priority for him.

Senior party officials have been advocating for a change in some of the shadow cabinet posts for some time, fearing that some members are not performing well enough. Some had complained in particular that the Secretary of State for the Interior, Yvette Cooper, was not pushing the government enough on immigration.

Insiders also believe that one of the reasons for a possible reshuffle would be to increase the number of ethnic minority MPs in the Labor shadow cabinet. Currently, Labor and the Conservatives have a similar number of non-white representatives in their top teams, although the opposition has a much higher proportion of minority MPs overall.

A ghost minister said I a rejig was absolutely necessary because there are people who just don’t have an impact. They said: Keir has done a good job so far and now he has to build a team to take us to the next election. Some think they run a department themselves and try to get into specifics, but just don’t go at all. They don’t realize they have to be glorified PR and just get the word out. Part of the front seat is invisible and too obsessed with micromanaging.

Despite the infighting, what reassures Labor insiders is that not only are they winning back the voters they lost to the Tories, but those voters deny they ever left. Some people on the doorstep say I’ve been Labor my whole life, although we know from our data that they said they voted Conservative in 2019, one said them.

The Tory blame game has begun, with many looking to the damage caused by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, while at least one Tory source has blamed Rishi Sunak for the losses to his Boris Johnson knife. However, his unlikely Rishi Sunak will panic over the losses.

Labor are confident the local election results show the party is on track to win the next general election, but here’s what the results really mean for the UK. Keir Starmer knows Scotland is the key to a Labor majority but he cannot count on an SNP implosion.

In our Opinion section, local election results show anti-Tory sentiment, not Labor enthusiasm, says Andrew Fisher. Local elections show Keir Starmer was right to abandon Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto, writes Ayesha Hazarika.