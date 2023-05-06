GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Match 51: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Pitch Report & Weather Forecast





Defending champions GT’s Hardik Pandya head into the game after their seventh victory of this season, while Krunal Pandya-led LSG are coming off a No Result. GT have won 7 out of 10, while LSG have won 5 and had one out of 10. The two teams met earlier this season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajapyee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where GT recorded a 7-point victory over LSG with Hardik Pandya, Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad for the defending champions. Now, the two teams will face each other in the reverse match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which will host their sixth match of the season. GT have lost three and won two so far at home. GT opened the season with a 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the venue but suffered a couple of 3-wicket losses against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their final home game. The defending champions, however, bounced back with a 55-point win over Mumbai Indians before the 5-point loss to Delhi Capitals in the last outing which was a low-scoring thriller at home. Ahead of the GT vs LSG 2023 meeting at Narendra Modi Stadium, we take a look at the pitch report and the weather forecast for the day as parts of the country received summer showers. Weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7 A sunny day with a maximum temperature of 39oh C even during game hours. Although there is a forecast for showers the day before, there is no chance of rain on game day. So the weather is unlikely to be a spoiler for Sunday’s game between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far but has provided some help for new bowlers. The IPL average first-bat score at the venue is 165. Of the five games held at the venue in the 2023 season, the chasing teams have won three times. GT chased a 179 goal set by CSK with 4 balls to spare, while KKR completed a 205 chase against GT, followed by RR completing a 178 chase. However, GT defended 207 against MI, who could only reach 152. In the most recent match, GT struggled to chase 131 against DC. According to the site’s history, chase teams have had the most success, with teams beating second-place winners in most cases. Thus, the captain winning the draw does not hesitate to play first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but the choice may change when the match is played in the afternoon. Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats and Record Matches: 23 First beater won: ten Chasing won: 13 Highest total: 207/6 by GT against MI in 2023 | 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Highest chase: 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Lowest total: 102 All Out by RR against SRH in 2014 Lowest Total Defended: 130 by LSG against GT in 2023 Average score of the 1st round: 165 GT vs LSG Stats and Records Preview: Players Able to Achieve Milestones in IPL 2023 Game 51 GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium GT played: 6 GT won: 3 GT lost: 3 GT won first batter: 1 GT won the suit: 2 Highest Total GT: 207 Lowest Total GT: 125 Receive news alerts. Allow notifications Already subscribed

