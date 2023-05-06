Revealed: Labor won back many Brexit voters in local elections | Local elections

Labor is making dramatic progress in winning back pro-Brexit voters across the country as the Conservative support coalition built by Boris Johnson crumbles, according to a detailed analysis of Thursday’s local election results.

Figures from BBC key neighborhood data, obtained by the Observershow that support for the Keir Starmers party has increased by seven points compared to 2021 in the neighborhoods most favorable to the leave.

The data also shows that while the Conservatives lost 2.5 points in the most pro-Remain districts, their vote fell a further 5.5 points in the most pro-Leave districts.

Leading Labor figures and academics said the data showed the link between voting for Brexit and voting for the Conservatives was weakening further, encouraging Labor strategists to believe they can reclaim seats from the on the other side of the red wall and that they are well on their way to winning the next general election.

Robert Ford, a professor of politics at the University of Manchester, who was part of the BBC’s results and analysis team, said that in the 2021 local elections there was a very strong correlation between those who had voted Conservative and those who had voted to leave the EU in red wall areas.

Voting leave was a very strong predictor of the Conservative vote. Now it is fading. Our statistical modeling shows that it is much lower now. We can say that people are voting less based on their Brexit preferences than a few years ago.

Stephen Fisher, professor of political sociology at the University of Oxford, who was also part of the BBC’s results and analysis team, agreed that the link between people voting Conservative and those voting Leave is was released, especially since 2021.

In Thursday’s poll, Labor won 536 seats and took control of 22 other councils as it became the largest party in local government for the first time since 2002.

In a terrible day for the Rishi Sunaks party, the Tories lost more than 1,000 seats, surpassing a figure Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden cited last weekend as, in fact, the worst case scenario. The Liberal Democrats and the Greens also made important gains.

On Saturday night, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said his party now had 20 Conservative seats in Westminster in sight in the next election, including those held by some of the party’s biggest names. They include those held by Michael Gove (Surrey Heath), Theresa May (Maidenhead) and Nadhim Zahawi (Stratford-on-Avon).

Davey said: As leader of the Liberal Democrats, my mission is to beat as many Tory MPs as possible. In fact, I believe it is our moral responsibility to do everything we can to remove these conservatives from power.

By making gains with the Tories in parts of the country ranging from Dover on the South Coast to the pro-Brexit Medway vote in Kent, East Staffordshire and MiddlesbroughLabor believe they are now forming the kind of coalition of support across different areas and types of voters needed to end 13 years of Tory rule.

Northern Ireland shadow secretary Peter Kyle said Labor was on track to govern without needing support from other parties. We are going to win outright. Were not going to need to go into the coalition. Everything indicates that this will be the case.

Ford said the Boris Johnson coalition, which combined former pro-Brexit Labor voters with southern remnants who backed the Tories because they disliked Jeremy Corbyn, was falling apart and Labor was making significant progress . Keir Starmer wanted to rebuild his vote in the polling areas because he knows he can’t get a majority without doing so. Is this happening? Yes. Certainly.

What was the Conservatives’ objective? To try to hold together, somehow, the coalition that Johnson built in 2019, keeping the outgoing voters on board in the red wall and keeping the remaining voters in the blue wall. Does this strategy work? Definitely not. They lose on both sides of this coalition.

Starmers team members believe significant progress has been made to win in working-class and previously staunchly pro-Brexit areas.

Time and leadership (mainly the latter) have largely cured the twin poisons of Corbyn and Brexit, a member of the shadow cabinet has said. There is plenty of evidence for this from the elections. What’s interesting to me is that the Conservatives don’t seem at all aware of the same dynamic that hits them. Johnson and Truss remain powerful conservative forces, with voters noticing Rishi Sunak hasn’t fixed his party.

Starmer, a staunch Remainer, made calls when Labor was in opposition for a second Brexit referendum, but since winning the leadership he has refused to advocate even joining the single market or the EU. customs union, despite growing evidence of the damage Brexit has done to Brexit. economy.

Some pro-EU Labor figures have criticized him for not acting on his beliefs, but Labor strategists say he is vindicated because Brexit voters are returning to the fold without the party leader appearing to challenge the wisdom of their 2016 vote.

While the disastrous results for the Tories have led some Johnson supporters to fire behind the scenes against Sunak, there are no serious attempts to challenge him as leader and prime minister.

Some Tory MPs who won seats for the first time under Johnson, however, fear the party appears to have abandoned the program to upgrade former prime ministers. One said Labor’s message that nothing in Britain was working was landing with voters.

There are very frustrated and disappointed conservatives who don’t feel like the leveling up is really happening, one said. They think it’s all talk, no action. The leveling up has clearly been abandoned. We have lost control of this narrative and Labor has made it look like a chimerical fairy tale that died with Boris Johnson. Beyond the end of this year, people need to see that he delivered on his five promises and really understand what conservatism is under Rishi Sunak.

Other Tory MPs said they were alarmed by the number of Labor activists in their areas, saying they felt let down by CCHQ.

A senior MP in an area targeted by the Lib Dems said Sunaks’ move to take a hard line on immigration confirmed a rightward shift that was holding back a recovery. A certain kind of conservative voters are now put off by some of the shifts to the right on certain issues, primarily the nonsense surrounding immigration policy.