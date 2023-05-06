Predictions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s demise in the next election have been pouring in for months. Since becoming a member of the Turkish parliament in 2003, Erdoan has been the define the politician of his generation. In 2014, he won Turkey’s first presidential election and has held that position ever since. Today, however, Erdo’s position has never looked so precarious.

Erdoan represents the ruling political party to party in Turkey, known as the Justice and Development Party (AKP). The AKP is infamous for its unorthodox economic policies, which have resulted in soaring inflation rates and crippling increases in the Cost of life for Turkish citizens. The dysfunction of the AKP is further exacerbated by nepotism and generalization Corruption. During the decades of Erdoan and AKP rule, many Turks foreign reports deteriorated, leaving the country isolated. At the same time, the administration is struggling to manage the massive influx of Syrians and Afghans refugees seek asylum in Türkiye.

To make matters worse, Turkey was hit by two large-magnitude earthquakes in February 2023. The devastation wrought in southeastern Turkey afflicted an already poor and neglected region of the country. The inadequate response from government agencies quickly put pressure on the beleaguered president’s shoulders. Turkish citizens have taken to social media to criticize Erdoan and his administration’s response to the disaster. Erdoan responded by temporarily banning Twitter and allegedly Stop citizens accused of having published provocative messages concerning the earthquakes.

Turkish media also criticized Erdoan for his aloof response to the devastation. Examining the aftermath in Pazarck, the president said, What happens, happens, it’s part of fate’s plan. His focus on God’s hand and destiny was hardly surprising. Erdoan is a devout Muslim, and his connection to a religiously conservative base has been key to his success.

International media have seen the recent earthquakes as the final straw that will break Erdo’s long hold on power. However, no matter how inept the disaster response and how responsible the president is, the earthquakes will not be the deciding factor in the presidential election. Focusing on this as an election decision maker overlooks the larger context in which Turkish elections are taking place. The larger context will determine the outcome.

Winner takes all

A longstanding complaint against Erdoan is that he is a majority politician, which means that when he wins, he governs not for the entire electorate, but for the constituency that voted for him alone. While there is a lot of truth in this analysis, it’s only half the story. He fails to recognize that Erdoan is a majoritarian politician in a majoritarian system.

It is easy for Western media to complain about the majority instincts of sectarian politicians such as Erdoan, but it is striking how silent the same media becomes when secular forces operate with the same majority instincts. Majority rule has existed for as long as the Turkish Republic itself. The founding father of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturkand its ruling Republican People’s Party (CHP) maintained majority control even after the end of one-party rule in the mid-1940s.

Either the elections returned to power a secular nationalist party, which served a secular nationalist agenda, or the military stepped in to dictate a secular nationalist agenda. For decades these were the only two choices, until the rise of the AKP to the 21st century.

The undeniable electoral success of the AKP has transformed the political landscape in Turkey, having retained two decades of concentrated power. Unsurprisingly, this has led to many power struggles within the conservative establishment itself.

One such power struggle involves the exiled religious leader, Fethullah Gulen, which Erdoan openly blames for orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. In the aftermath of the coup, Erdoan’s policy shifted sharply and decisively towards Turkish nationalism, and has moved away from any accommodation of the largest ethnic minority in the country, the Kurds. This change not only alienated the European Union and many Erdoan supporters in Turkey, but also angered some within the Islamist establishment.

Former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, former Foreign Minister Ali Babacan and AKP founder and former President Abdullah Gul have all LEFT the AKP, forming small rival conservative political movements. The unease over the AKP’s leadership is not reserved for liberals and secularists alone.

A weak opposition

Erdoan has always benefited from a weak and divided opposition. No matter how irascible a politician the president has been, he has managed to stay in power simply by remaining the most popular choice.

As that popularity waned, Erdoan turned to uglier tactics. One example is the continued harassment and imprisonment of Kurdish politicians linked to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). However, the main opposition remained the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the traditional secular party.

The problem is that CHP has limited appeal. The party keeps coming back elections with about 25% of the votes. This number fluctuates little from year to year. This could be because the CHP is the old establishment party and often seems devoid of new ideas. Kemal Kldarolu, a longtime leader of the CHP, has now held the position for 13 years. Anyway, Kldarolu is not known for his charisma. In the election campaign, he is constantly overshadowed by Erdoan. When the opposition bloc, known as the Country AIconnectiontried to agree on a leader, the name of Ekrem Imamoglu was mentioned before that of Kldarolu.

Imamoglu holds the position that Erdoan once held: mayor of Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city. He’s a CHP politician, but younger and hungrier. However, in December 2022, a Turkish court banned Imamoglu of politics and sentenced him to three years in prison for insulting election officials. The National Alliance, a disparate group of six parties, instead turned to CHP leader Kldarolu as its presidential candidate. While Kldarolu may be the obvious compromise candidate, he is not an obvious winner.

Whatever the choice of the opposition, the same majority dynamic will persist in Turkish politics. Erdoan knows that for the socially conservative electoral majority, the risks of not voting for him are too high. While many in his traditional constituency are unhappy with the economy, the arrival of Syrian refugees or the leadership of Erdoans’ nationalist coalition, they are more unhappy with the idea of ​​a CHP-led government.

In the majority world of Turkish politics, there are only two sides, and whoever wins takes all. It’s a model of democracy that’s becoming increasingly familiar across much of the democratic world, and it will play a key role in Turkey’s election on the centenary of the nation’s birth.

[Hannah Gage edited this piece.]

