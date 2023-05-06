Jokowi’s immediate action to shell out IDR 800 billion for damaged roads in Lampung has been criticized

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -Decree of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi directly disbursing central funds worth 800 billion rupees for the repair of 15 damaged roads in Lampung province has drawn attention and criticism from a number of experts. There are fears that a reactive decision like this could continue to create inequalities in the regions.

“Because it will be common for viral people, social media (social media) plays a role, maybe those who are not viral really need it in remote areas,” said the professor in the Department of Management. and Public Policy from Gadjah Mada University. , Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Wahyudi Kumorotomo, when contacted, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

For example, an area which has many problems such as the problem of stunting and which must be prioritized in terms of infrastructure. However, because it is not viral, Wahyudi said, this area has escaped government attention.

Wahyudi called the decision a model of reactive politics that could cause jealousy from regions that might be more sensitive than Lampung, which Jokowi visited. In fact, Wahyudi is sure that the National Development Planning Agency or Bappenas already has an infrastructure development map.

“Why don’t you use it? So just answer,” Wahyudi said. It is also considered that the policies that are born can be more objective, and not subjective, by relying on viral information on social networks. Thus, the government is also seen as capable of making more systematic policy decisions.

Disbursement of Rp. 800 billion Jokowi

Earlier yesterday, Jokowi officially announced that a number of toll roads are being repaired damaged roads in Lampung will be taken by the central government. The reason is that the road has been in bad condition for so long.

This announcement was made by Jokowi in a press release to the Governor of Lampung, Arinal Djunaidi. Hearing Jokowi’s words, locals shouted hooray. Meanwhile, Arinal looked happy and cheered when he heard Jokowi’s decision.

“This year, the central government, specifically for Lampung, will disburse a budget of around Rs.800 billion for 15 sections of road including this one,” Jokowi said pointing to the damaged road he was walking on in Lampung. Friday, May 5, 2023.

This announcement was made by Jokowi during a visit to Lampung accompanied by 3 of his ministers. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljo, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas and Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir. Zulhas and Erick joined in the applause when they heard Jokowi’s words.

Jokowi also said repairs to the 15 damaged roads would begin in June as this project was to be auctioned off first. Jokowi admitted that he ordered Arinal to hold a road repair auction.

However, several segments fall under the responsibility of governors and regents. Thus, Jokowi does not want everything to be supported by the center.

Jokowi said the government is keen to repair damaged roads, both regency roads, provincial roads and national roads. He wants people to understand that national roads are the responsibility of the central government. Meanwhile, provincial roads and district roads are the responsibility of the governor and regent respectively.

Jokowi admitted that the problem of damaged roads did not only occur in Lampung province, the region he visited today. Jokowi said similar conditions were also occurring in other regions. “We have to help the central government, it’s not a question of whether it’s viral or not, it doesn’t exist,” Jokowi said.

However, Jokowi did not specify which other provinces would receive aid from the central government for road repairs. He only said that the problem of damaged roads is indeed the task of central, provincial and municipal districts.

Jokowi takes the broken road with Zulhas

Earlier this morning, around 10:30 a.m. WIB, Jokowi passed the road accompanied by Zulhas, who was born in Lampung. The car was driving slowly because there were so many water-filled gaping holes in the road.

Jokowi’s action crossing the damaged road in Lampung was done after visiting a traditional market in Natar District, South Lampung, Lampung. There, Jokowi promised that repairs to damaged roads in Lampung province would begin soon.

Speaking to Arinal Djunaidi in a press release, Jokowi openly said that the central government could directly handle the repair of the damaged road that residents are complaining about.

“As soon as it starts, the provinces don’t have the capacity, the districts don’t have the capacity, yes, the Ministry of Public Works will take over, especially those with badly damaged roads,” Jokowi said.

In Lampung because of Viral

Jokowi was scheduled to travel to Lampung on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, but was later cancelled. A new visit took place today. “I want to be sure, tomorrow I want to see if what’s in the video, if what’s in the media is true or not,” Jokowi said in a press release at Sarinah Mall, Jakarta, on Thursday. May 4, 2023.

According to Jokowi, the central government is currently taking data on district, city and provincial roads which have been badly damaged as the budget in these areas is not much geared towards infrastructure. In fact, said Jokowi, repairing damaged roads is very important.

“In addition, the production road will disrupt the so-called mobility of people for the goods, the logistics costs will increase, so that the goods will not be able to compete with other regions and other countries. We must know that the advantages of infrastructure are there,” Jokowi said.

Basuki Hadimuljono announced Jokowi’s visit to Lampung from the start. Jokowi would inspect several damaged road points in Lampung.

Not only the national roads, but the Head of State will also check the state of the provincial and district roads which are under the authority of the local government. Basuki did not deny that the inspection was carried out as the damaged Lampung road was full of people after being criticized by a then-busy resident Bima Yudho Saputro on social media.

“He will verify the correctness of the policies of the regional government,” Basuki said at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Bima Yudho Saputro, who lives in Australia, posted a 3 minute 28 second video to his TikTok social media account @awbimaxreborn. He expressed his disappointment with the conditions in Lampung which he said were not improving. From infrastructure problems such as damaged roads to fraud in the education system.

Bima’s criticisms led to him being reported to the police on suspicion of spreading fake news. A number of parties also defended Bima. Thus, recently, the police stopped the Bima affair.

Budget for imaging

According to Wahyudi, during these political years, there has been a political tendency in the center as well as in the regions to take advantage of the momentum to attract people’s attention. This is also what sometimes leads to development priorities not paying attention to the needs of the populations of the regions.

“So the budget is running out for things that are images, maybe visible to the public, but not really in line with real needs,” he said.

Wahyudi said this situation has not only happened in Lampung but also in many other places. Infrastructure development is mainly for things that strategic politicians say build an image, but not to encourage people’s prosperity.

Wahyudi thinks Jokowi has good intentions to handle something that is vira. But if it only goes viral and is then responded to, Wahyudi believes the government will never find a systematic way to develop infrastructure that truly matches the map of needs in the regions.

Moreover, this condition is also considered to indicate that after regional autonomy, regional leaders are not really responsive. “If that happens, the president steps in,” Wahyudi said.

Instant decision noted

Meanwhile, Dedy Hermawan, a public policy expert who is also vice-dean of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Lampung (Unila), agrees that the central government is too reactive in decision-making to repair damaged roads in Lampung.

According to him, public policies should not be decided and dealt with so instantaneously. “Because it went viral, the government took action,” Dedy said when contacted.

In fact, Jokowi said, government action to silence chaotic conditions regarding road infrastructure is also included in the policy category. Because of this, people then protested. Incidentally, the protest came from Lampung.

According to Dedy, infrastructure problems naturally occur everywhere. In fact, from the ministry’s data, it can be seen that more provinces have damaged roads than Lampung. Thus, Dedy regretted that the government took power instantly and suddenly. “It’s better not to be in a hurry, do a full examination first, then take action,” he said.

But on the other hand, Dedy believes that the help from this center can actually give satisfaction to the community in the short term and is a way out of people’s years of waiting. Jokowi, he said, exposed the reality of poor infrastructure.

However, Dedy suggested that policies like this still need to be reviewed nationwide. “It needs to be looked at lest there are many similar problems in other provinces, so the center formulates the next way to fix the road infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, for road infrastructure in lampung, Dedy also assessed that there were many causes that ultimately led to his poor condition. Among them is the weak political will of regional chiefs, as well as regional chiefs and their staff working on minimalist standards. “I don’t want to work optimally,” he said.

Another reason, he said, could be wasteful budget management. Thus, the reason of budgetary constraints is used as the cause of the damaged road. “So there are a lot of variables, not just using the budget as an excuse,” he said.

