‘Congress party lies lost in BJP wave’: PM Modi in Karnataka





Haveri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke against the Congress party on Saturday and said that all the party’s lies were lost in the wave of the Bharatiya Janata party. Addressing a town hall meeting in Haveri, Prime Minister Modi said, “Congress members who were trying to wave their party through lies in Karnataka, their lies are now lost in the wave of BJP. Those who think that Congress still has something to do in Karnataka should come and see here. He further attacked the Congress party for “policy of appeasement” and “corruption”. The BJP is the only party that can meet the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. Speaking at a large rally in Haveri. https://t.co/KVpaQAl2Qw Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2023 “Congress Appeasement” and “Talaabandi” were done very well by everyone. Congress means total corruption, 85% commission, appeasement policy, bowing to terrorists and working on a divide and conquer formula. The OBC and the Lingayat community are very saddened and angry at the abuses by senior Congress leaders,” he said. Prime Minister Modi added, “The people of the state and the whole nation have fully realized this. Now there is only one voice from each house in the state, ‘Ee Baria Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara’! The prime minister said the region had received many development projects under the dual-powered BJP government. “Today, Haveri is stepping forward to write a development story. The dual-engine government led by Yediyurappa and Bommai is filling in the gaps in Congress’ mandate over all these years. He brought new medical and engineering colleges and a new dairy to Haveri. The BJP government is investing in road, rail and connectivity infrastructure. The people of Haveri, Karnataka and across the country are benefiting from these works,” Prime Minister Modi added. Here is a glimpse of the fervor in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/nBYdzf6hk0 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2023 Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru in the latest leg of the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections. He is expected to hold two mega road shows and four town hall meetings this weekend, according to party sources. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/congress-partys-lies-have-been-lost-in-the-bjp-wave-pm-modi-in-karnataka/5251515.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

