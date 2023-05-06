Trump claims in his deposition that he does not recall an affair with Marla Maples





Even for a former president known for saying the occasional whopper or 30,000, it’s hard to top this one.

Donald Trump’s October 2022 deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case was already notable for something he said about his second wife, Marla Maples. Trump infamously mistook Carroll for Maples in a photo shown to him, although he suggested that because Carroll was not my type, he would have had no romantic interest in her. Carroll accused him of a decades-old rape.

But Trump’s ostensible vagueness about this Maples period of his life apparently extended elsewhere in the deposition, a transcript and video of which were released on Friday.

At one point, Carroll’s attorney asked Trump a basic factual question: Isn’t it true that you were seeing Mrs. Maples before you divorced Ivana Trump?

Trump responded, surprisingly, I don’t know, in the sworn deposition. It was towards the end of the wedding. So I don’t know, really. It might be a lapover, but I don’t really know.

(The meaning of an overlap is unclear, but we’re guessing it’s an overlap.)

Former President Donald Trump, in a deposition for the trial of E. Jean Carroll against him, confused Carroll, who accused him of rape, with his ex-wife Marla Maples. (Video: obtained by The Washington Post)

Trump was also asked more generally if he had seen women outside of his first marriage, and he said, I don’t know.

So the man who engaged in one of the most famous and high-profile affairs in American history apparently isn’t sure the timeline qualifies it as an extramarital affair.

This timeline is murky, in large part, because it was mostly tabloid fodder early on. And it provided Trump with the plausible deniability he often exploits, while enhancing his playboy credentials. Trump seemed to enjoy playing coy, often referring to Maples as just a friend without really doing the job of denying the story.

Trump’s divorce from Ivana was finalized in December 1990. And before and in the years that followed, it became clear that his relationship with Marla Maples was more than a rumor.

In April 1990, amid rampant gossip, Trump decided to introduce Maples to the world when he opened his Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

That same month, Maples conducted an interview in which she said she could not comment on the affair rumors due to ongoing litigation. But when asked if she liked Trump, she said, I can’t lie about that. Oh, I know. Asked about a romantic relationship, she said, I love him.

In November of the same year, Vanity Fair published a wide-ranging article on Maples. She wore a gold Cartier ring given to her by Trump and said, I believe I have a purpose and there is a reason to be together. At the time, the question was not whether they had an affair, but whether it had started early enough to complicate a revised prenuptial agreement with Ivana Trump from three years prior.

Perhaps the most significant evidence of the timeline came in 1994, when Trump confirmed a long-running 1989 Christmas rumor between the women of Aspen, Colorado. Ivana Trump spoke about it to ABC News in 1991, and Trump decided to do the same:

We were actually standing near the restaurant, getting ready to put our skis on. And I was standing there like an idiot and Marla and Ivana were there. And there was no screaming, but you could obviously see there was friction. And a man standing right next to me, who weighed about 350 pounds and wasn’t a very attractive guy, said to me, it could be worse, Donald. I’ve been in Aspen for 20 years and never had a date. And I’ll never forget the statement and it kind of lightened me up a bit. I say, you know, I guess it could be worse.

(The video of this interview, as it happens, reappeared on the 2016 campaign trail the same day the Washington Post broke news of the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump bragged about groping women. )

Trump suggested that the showdown on the slopes forced the issue, when it’s possible that, you know, maybe it’s still going on.

He summed up: My life was so beautiful in so many ways. The case was so big. I mean, a beautiful girlfriend, a beautiful wife, everything is beautiful. I mean, life was just a bowl of cherries.

Apparently that bowl of cherries isn’t so memorable a quarter century later. What other explanation could there be?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/05/06/trump-marla-maples-affair-jean-carroll/

