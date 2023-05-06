Chinas Cool Down Border Note: More hype than hope

NEW DELHI: Was Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang alluding to concessions at the end of his bilateral with S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the SCO in Goa? Note these words: push for further cooling and easing of the border situation and maintain lasting peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Of course, it was mixed with the verbiage associated with such official declarations of which the important consensus reached by the two leaders consolidates the existing gains and so on.

But a former high-ranking diplomat and China watcher, StratNews Global, dismissed any suggestion that the Chinese would be willing to make concessions.

They gloss over differences but also say they accept the new status quo (generally stable boundary) because they don’t come back. It’s been three years and they have a good measure of our lack of ability or will or both, to do anything about the situation.

Manoj Kewalramani, China specialist at the Takshashila Institution, underlined this point. At the border, when he (Qin Gang) says calm down, he means India should accept the situation on the ground. China is happy to support the Indian SCO summit, it has nothing to lose.

Former R&AW officer and China analyst Jayadeva Ranade blames India for trying to see Chinese goodwill when there is none. He does not expect China to become friendly to India for a long time, whether the latter is close to the United States or not.

China’s agenda is independent of our proximity to anyone. It’s just a pretext. The Indo-Chinese problems date back to the 1950s. They are in no hurry to clarify the BAC or exchange cards. Either they will make an offer for it or they will negotiate if they find us firm, he explained.

It’s fine if they say Xi is coming here so there will be a goodwill gesture but that doesn’t change the fact of what they did and what they attempted in Arunachal and I I can say that there will certainly be incidents after Xi’s departure (SCO summit in Delhi in July) if not during .

He warned: I don’t expect this (pressure) to ease unless of course we make concessions to the Chinese, major concessions. I don’t see it happening. So I expect a bit more push from Xi Jinping and anyway what he did in April 2020 is a half finished program.

Ranade points to what he thinks is apprehension within the CCP that Xi has mishandled relations with the United States, and perhaps even a growing opinion among Xi Jinping and his coterie that the window for them is narrowing, as the United States will turn its attention to China after Ukraine, or perhaps simultaneously.

Jaishankars’ remarks in Goa at the end of the SCO deliberations underscore the fact that India and China are nowhere near a resolution of the issues stemming from what happened in Galwan in 2020.

He said: The problem is that there is an abnormal position in the border areas along the border. We had frank discussions, not for the first time. I also spoke to Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20. We need to push forward the disengagement and I have made it clear that Indo-Chinese relations are not normal and cannot be if the peace and quiet is disrupted. I am clear and consistent about this.