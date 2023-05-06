NasDem strives to meet Paloh, Jokowi and Luhut: letting go of the ego





Jakarta – NasDem DPP leader Sugeng Suparwoto said currently NasDem is seeking a meeting between NasDem party leader Surya PaloMenko Marve Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Sugeng said Luhut would be the messenger between Paloh and Jokowi during the meeting. “Yes, it seems so (Luhut brought a message). Because they both committed to meeting three (Jokowi, Paloh and Luhut),” Sugeng told reporters on Saturday (6/5/ 2023). Sugeng said the meeting plan was also discussed when Surya Paloh met Luhut at Wisma Nusantara on Friday (5/5). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Sugeng said the meeting was attempted so that Surya Paloh and Jokowi could talk heart to heart. He mentions this so both of them can let go of each other’s egos. “What are you committing to? Let go of the other’s ego with the prevention or referral of each candidate. Let go of that,” he said. “But we’re more concerned about the issues because this nation is big, that is. And it has to become a reality,” he continued. Sugeng said Surya Paloh also wanted the country’s leaders to show a statesmanlike attitude. He hopes that Jokowi will no longer endorse certain figures. “Yes, we must apologize, the president as head of government and at the same time the head of state must position himself as a statesman,” he said. “The point is how to approve one by one, in our opinion, that’s not good. In the context of cawe-cawe, that’s the common language,” he added. Earlier, Surya Paloh said that Jokowi may no longer consider the NasDem party in the governing coalition. NasDem, Paloh explained, hadn’t been arrested in a while. “Yes, I can understand that (not being invited) Pak Jokowi had to place his positioning maybe as the leader of a coalition of government parties, yes. And he no longer considers this NasDem as part of the government coalition for a while,” Surya Paloh told reporters after meeting Luhut in Jakarta on Friday (5/5). Surya Paloh did not reject Jokowi’s statement that he was not invited. However, he stressed that NasDem will remain committed to the government. “Pak Jokowi replied that I was not invited by him, okay, yet (NasDem’s commitment to government),” Paloh said. Moreover, Surya Paloh also revealed that a message was conveyed during her meeting with Luhut this afternoon. “Maybe just say hello to me,” he added. Watch the video ‘NasDem lets Luhut endorse Anies VP candidate when he meets Paloh’: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

