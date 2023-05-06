In Georgia Trump survey, most fake voters accept immunity deals





More than half of Georgia’s fake voters who were summoned in December 2020 to try to keep former President Donald J. Trump in power have reached immunity deals as part of the investigation into election interference there- low, according to a court filing released Friday and people familiar with the investigation.

Additionally, Craig A. Gillen, the former deputy independent attorney in the Iran Contra scandal of the 1980s, has been hired to represent a fake voter who could still face criminal charges, David Shafer, the leader of the Republican Party of Georgia. Mr. Gillen specializes in racketeering, which is among the charges brought by Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney.

Ms. Williss’ office has spent more than two years investigating whether the former president and his allies illegally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 election, which Mr. Trump narrowly lost to President Biden. A special grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case for about seven months has recommended more than a dozen people for indictment, and its chairwoman strongly hinted in an interview with The New York Times in February. that Mr. Trump was among them.

Ultimately, it will be up to Ms Willis to decide which charges to bring before a regular grand jury, which she said she would do after a new jury was set up in mid-July. His case centers in part on a plan to create the electoral roll promised to Mr. Trump in the weeks following the 2020 election despite Mr. Bidens’ victory in Georgia.

Lawyers for the voters argued they were simply trying to keep Mr. Trump’s legal options open, although when they met on December 14, 2020, three vote counts had all confirmed Mr. Bidens’ victory there. -down.

Even before the indictments were announced, the legal maneuvering in this case became intense. In March, Mr. Trump’s lawyers sought to overturn the final report of special grand juries, most of which remain sealed.

In April, Ms. Willis sought to have Kimberly B. Debrow, then an attorney for 10 of 16 Trump voters, thrown out of the proceedings. According to a petition filed at the time by Ms. Williss’ office, some of the voters recently told prosecutors that Ms. Debrow and another lawyer, Holly Pierson, had failed to inform them of the offers of immunity in exchange for the cooperation that prosecutors had made last year.

Ms Debrow responded on Friday with her own filing, in which she called the accusation completely baseless and said she had fully informed her clients, in writing, of what she called widespread potential offers of immunity.

Ms. Pierson, who along with Mr. Gillen represents Mr. Shafer, called the district attorneys’ claims entirely untrue. Ms. Debrow and Ms. Pierson were both paid by the state Republican Party.

Ms Debrows’ new filing also revealed that eight of her clients had been offered immunity deals and all had accepted. At least one additional voter who is not represented by Ms Debrow also has an agreement in place, according to people with knowledge of the inquiry who spoke on condition of anonymity while the inquiry is ongoing.

Ms Debrow said in her filing that two clients were not offered immunity deals and now had new lawyers, although she did not name the clients. A recent filing from Cathy Latham, a fake Mr Trump voter who was the leader of the Republican Party in rural Coffee County, Georgia, revealed she now has her own representation.

Ms Latham played a key role in an effort by Trump allies to access voter data in her county after the 2020 election, another point of scrutiny in the investigation.

While all of the fake voters had long been identified by prosecutors as likely targets to face criminal charges, three were considered particularly vulnerable by those familiar with the investigation: Mr. Shafer, Ms. Latham and Shawn Still, a Georgia state senator who filed and then withdrew a lawsuit related to the vote count in Coffee County.

Mr. Still did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Williss’ office declined to comment. His office alleged in a filing last month that some of Trump’s voters accused another of illegal conduct.

But in her motion, Ms Debrow called the allegation flatly false. She added that the court does not need to believe the defense attorneys that none of the voters incriminated or incriminated themselves. These interviews were recorded.

It will be up to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert CI McBurney, who presided over the inquest, to triage the competing motions.

Sean Keenan contributed reporting from Atlanta.

