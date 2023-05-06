Best-dressed guests at the coronation of King Charles III – WWD





LONDON – Guests opted for colorful but subtle attire for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning. Yet of the 2,200 attendees, only a handful managed to capture the media’s attention in a room full of bejeweled royals, celebrities and world leaders. Katy Perry leaves the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Katy Perry made waves as soon as she arrived at the ceremony with Edward Enninful, who was dressed in a bespoke Huntsman morning suit. The American singer, who will perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble and hat, and a pearl necklace with an orb pendant. After the coronation, she was surrounded by other guests asking for a selfie with her. Pippa Middleton leaves the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images Pippa Middleton, the Princess of Wales’ younger sister, chose an elegant pastel yellow coat dress from Claire Mischevani, a British brand based in Shrewsbury. She paired it with a matching hat. Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. AFP via Getty Images Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, also wore a creation by Mischevani. Her sky blue dress with embossed flowers had puffy shoulders and a soft A-line silhouette. It sells online for 945 pounds. She completed her look with a black hat, clutch and heels. Samantha Cameron and former British Prime Minister David Cameron leave the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Getty Images Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson arrive ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images Fashion entrepreneur Samantha Cameron, wife of former Prime Minister David Cameron, wore a flowing red floral dress by her own brand Cefinn and a red hat by Jess Collett Milliner. Carrie Johnson, wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, opted for blue. She wore a Claudie Pierlot polka dot dress and a navy blue coat over it. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats before the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images Brigitte Macron, who attended the event with her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, brought a bit of Parisian chic to the coronation. She wore a pastel pink midi dress and a matching military-inspired Louis Vuitton coat. Emma Thompson leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images Emma Thompson delivered – arguably – one of the most fun and edgy looks of the day, one that was very different from most other girly pastel numbers. The Oscar-winning actress wore a long rose-print coat by Emilia Wickstead, with a silver bag and a pair of heels, all by Rover Vivier. She decorated the coat with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order insignia, which she received in 2018 at Buckingham Palace. Another elegant chest of drawers was not in the congregation – she played during the service. South African soprano Pretty Yende wore a yellow Stéphane Rolland dress and a yellow and white diamond Graff necklace with over 138 carats of diamonds. She also wore Graff yellow and white diamond earrings to Saturday morning’s event. Yende, the first African person to perform solo at a coronation, sang the piece “Sacred Fire”, which was written by British composer Sarah Class for the occasion. South African soprano Pretty Yende wears a Stéphane Rolland dress and Graff jewelry.

