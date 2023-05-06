Is Donald Trump’s appointment inevitable?





By Carl Golden

As Donald Trump maintains and builds on his decisive lead in the Republican presidential nominating contest polls, the notion of the former president’s “inevitability” is gaining momentum.

Trump’s closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has yet to announce his intentions but trails by up to 30 points in early surveys. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, despite an active campaign schedule, failed to gain traction, as did former Vice President Mike Pence. Others, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, are barely registering.

Any candidate wouldn’t get a second look if weighed down by the baggage that Trump is carrying a criminal indictment, the subject of three state or federal investigations, and tried in a libel suit related to a rape allegation.

Trump has casually dismissed all allegations as part of a political witch hunt by a government/media cabal to deny him a return to the presidency.

In the face of all the legal troubles, Trump’s grip on Republican voters has not weakened. In fact, support grew after he was charged with commercial fraud by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump gave impetus to the theory of inevitability by suggesting that he would not participate in party-sanctioned debates, since the issue has already been decided in his favor and any face-to-face confrontation would be pointless.

The party’s grassroots loyalty speaks to its ability to connect on a visceral level with the malcontents, those millions of people who share Trump’s contempt for the “elites,” the upper class who despise working men and women as thoughtless and uneducated rubies. unable to understand the problems facing the nation.

During his 2012 re-election campaign, former President Obama described them as individuals who cling to guns and religion and demonize people who don’t look like them.

In an America as deeply polarized as the country is today, Trump’s message resonates. His followers revel in his swagger and pugnacious personality. They see someone whose tenacity will deter the nation’s enemies and is unafraid to challenge rather than back down in the face of opposition.

Many believe his defeat to President Biden in 2020 resulted from a fraudulent and corrupt electoral process and are willing to ignore the absence of any evidence to the contrary. They share his characterization of the media as “an enemy of the people,” believing him guilty of misinformation, biased reporting, a hatred of anything Trump-related.

The presidential election is 20 months away and polls at this point are not a reliable indicator of the outcome. The start of the primary election season is less than a year away, and a lot can happen in the months that follow to dramatically change the political environment.

For example, will his supporters reconsider or his support erode if he is charged with criminal conduct for allegedly interfering with the election process, possessing classified material or worse still encouraging a crowd of supporters to attack the Capitol. American on January 6, 2021, to prevent official certification of Biden’s victory?

His support at this point appears unwavering, but not invincible. For party leaders who fear his candidacy will cost Republicans the White House and control of Congress, it is their duty to rally behind a Trump alternative, muster the organizational and fundraising prowess at their disposal and to convince Trump voters that their concerns are the concerns of the party. .

President Biden is entering his re-election campaign in 2024 as one of the most vulnerable incumbents in recent history. His job performance remains mired at around 40%, inflation continues to punish the economy while crime and immigration remain chronic issues. His age, acumen and physical condition are matters of serious concern and a majority of self-identified Democrats prefer a different candidate.

The stars are aligned for a Republican victory, but someone other than Trump has to be the one looking for them.

Carl Golden is a senior analyst at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at the University of Stockton in New Jersey. You can reach him at [email protected]

