Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky





Former President Donald Trump is publicly and privately suggesting he will skip the first Republican presidential primary debates scheduled for this summer, an idea that divides current and former advisers.

Trump has openly thought he shouldn’t have to stand on a stage with other candidates he leads by 20 percentage points or more in multiple national polls while simultaneously taking heat from moderators.

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers and have hostile networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA anchors who hate to ask the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to vilification and abuse?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

But the strategy is not without risks. The first debate will take place in August and could serve as a springboard for an alternative candidate to grab the spotlight and make a compelling case for the party to move away from Trump.

“He thinks he has this insurmountable lead, and it’s in everyone else’s interest, but not his, to show up for these debates,” said David Urban, who has advised Trump’s presidential campaigns. in 2016 and 2020.

“I think the people around him…would try to disabuse him of that notion, because if he’s not there on that stage, the other people on that stage are just going to hit the person who’s not there. “, added Urban. “And they can attack him and say things, and he can’t respond.”

Last week, Trump publicly floated the idea of ​​skipping at least one of the first two scheduled GOP primary debates. The first GOP primary debate is scheduled for August in Milwaukee. The date for the second has yet to be announced, but it will be housed at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

The former president sees several reasons not to engage. Perhaps most important is his substantial lead in the polls.

A Fox News poll released last month showed Trump ahead of his next closest potential competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), by 32 percentage points. A Reuters poll released last month showed Trump ahead by 26 percentage points, and an NBC News poll had Trump leading by 15 percentage points.

“I don’t think he’s running,” a former Trump campaign adviser said. “It only helps those people. There’s no reason for him to leave. He’s not going to go up, he can only go down.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse on January 28, 2023 in Columbia. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The adviser pointed to Trump’s past debate performance as further evidence that Trump has little to gain from attending primary debates.

The former president had a rocky showing in his debates with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election.

During his first debate with Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, he frequently interrupted his rival and made the wrong kind of headlines telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and get ready.” He later tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also personal grievances that contribute to Trump’s position. The first debate will be hosted by Fox News, a network Trump has had a hot and cold relationship with since leaving office.

Trump has appeared with network opinion formers like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, but his campaign still resents Fox for calling Arizona for President Biden on election night in 2020, and Trump skipped the debate from network in 2016 amid a feud with then-anchor Megyn Kelly.

In suggesting he could skip the second debate, the former president also pointed to the Reagan Library’s relationship with Fred Ryan, who is the publisher of The Washington Post and heads the library’s board of trustees.

GOP strategists and even some Trump associates, however, are aware that skipping one or both debates could ultimately hurt the former president and give his opponents an opening.

“I don’t think Trump has much to gain from a debate in August, assuming he’s still the prohibitive frontrunner,” said Alex Conant, who worked on Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign (R -Fla.). “But skipping the debate will give a lot of oxygen to his opponents.”

A debate stage without Trump would present a major opportunity for other candidates to distinguish themselves as alternatives to the former president. Perhaps no one would have capitalized on this opportunity more than DeSantis, who is still second to Trump but has seen the former president’s lead grow in recent weeks.

DeSantis and other potential candidates, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, could use a debate without Trump to draw contrast to the former president without having to trim Trump’s beards in real time.

Trump’s legal baggage and Republican defeats in 2018, 2020 and 2022 with Trump leading the party would also be fair game, and the former president would not be there to defend himself.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is expected to announce this month whether he will join the GOP primary field, outlined this week how Trump’s opponents could seek to capitalize on his absence during the a debate.

“I’m sorry to see that Donald Trump feels like if he gets on stage he might lose his lead,” Christie told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “If, in fact, his ideas are so great, if his leadership is so outstanding, then his lead will only increase if he gets on stage, not decrease. But obviously he’s scared.

A former Trump adviser said he believes Trump will eventually see the merit in participating in the debates. But if he were to step down, it would line up with how he has run the primary campaign so far, largely ruling out any potential challengers.

Trump joined the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in person earlier this year, but only appeared virtually at an Iowa event hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition that drew several other candidates to 2024.

In 2016, Trump skipped a primary debate hosted by Fox News over his feud with Kelly following an earlier debate when she pressed Trump over his derogatory comments about women. In March 2016, Trump threatened to skip a CNN town hall interview, citing his perception that the network had treated him unfairly.

Trump, who became the Republican nominee in 2016, expects once again not to pay the price with voters for his approach.

“His premise that people in the lead generally avoid debate is correct. Trump knows this robs his opponents of the opportunity to directly confront him and pop his balloon,” said Doug Heye, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee. “The fact that he was not penalized for skipping a debate in 2015 confirms beyond any doubt in his mind that he will not pay the price.”

