China has a rocky relationship with its wealthy business class The Irish Times

Former factory worker Li Fengzhen, now in her 80s, has lived for more than 40 years in the Hemu district of Hangzhou, eastern China. A few years ago, 1980s apartment buildings were run down, with tangles of electrical cables outside, little green space and poor services for aging residents.

Hemu now has a range of brand new facilities offering medical and nursing care, exercise, restaurants and entertainment while the buildings have been refurbished. Li spends much of his time persuading neighbors to pay for elevators to be installed in their buildings, with those on the upper floors paying the most.

She is one of our best persuasors, says Rao Wenjiu, the local Communist Party secretary.

The transformation of Hemus is a flagship project for Zhejiang Province, which two years ago became a common prosperity demonstration area, the policy at the center of a new development pattern for China. Dismissed by Western critics as a communist power grab at the expense of private enterprise, for its champions, common prosperity is a pathway to sustainable, high-quality economic growth that will help China become more socially cohesive while avoiding the middle-income trap that faces many developing countries.

With a population of 65 million, Zhejiang is China’s third-richest province and its capital Hangzhou is a gleaming monument to economic success, home to some of China’s most innovative companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. . Founded in 1999 by Jack Ma, a former English teacher, and a group of friends, Alibaba is now one of the world’s largest retailers and e-commerce companies, and the second largest financial services group after Visa. .

Ma, charming, charismatic and equally at home in the entertainment world as in business, has become a role model for a generation of young Chinese entrepreneurs. But in October 2020, after giving a speech criticizing Chinese banks and financial services regulators, Ma suddenly disappeared from public view.

Chairman Michael D Higgins with Jack Ma, CEO of Alibaba. Photography: Shane ONeill/Fennell Photography

Ma has made occasional appearances since then, usually outside mainland China, but he stepped back from Alibaba to focus on philanthropic activities. Ma was briefly back in Hangzhou last month amid speculation that the appointment of former Zhejiang governor Li Qiang as Chinese premier could herald a permanent return for the entrepreneur.

My fall from grace has been less catastrophic than that suffered by some other Chinese businessmen who have had their wings clipped since Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago. Some have been caught in his crackdown on corruption and questionable links between business and party officials that have seen many high-profile figures imprisoned.

Common Prosperity aims to tackle inequality in China, including income inequality between social groups, between urban and rural areas and between different parts of the country. It also promises to improve the quality of life by cleaning up the environment and improving people’s spiritual life.

[ US-China relations are likely to determine humanitys fate in the 21st century ]

As part of its Common Prosperity Plan, Zhejiang has set targets for increasing low-wage incomes to reduce inequality while reducing childcare and housing costs. It aims to contain housing prices by building more than 200,000 subsidized rental apartments and giving tenants better access to public services.

Hemu offers childcare at less than half the market price, aiming to ease the pressure on sandwich-generation couples caring for elderly parents and young children.

When the elderly are cared for and children are raised, young people have the energy to start their own businesses and achieve common prosperity, Rao says.

In Europe, public-private partnerships often mean the public takes the risk while private enterprise takes the profit, but in China the state has the upper hand Communist Party Secretary Rao Wenjiu

The daycare is run by a private company and many of the services offered at Hemu are public-private partnerships. In Europe, public-private partnerships often mean the public takes the risk while private enterprise takes the profit, but in China the state has the upper hand.

The Communist Party leadership is keen to emphasize, however, that common prosperity is not a matter of common ownership or equality of outcome, and that private business has a vital role to play.

Party officials speak of three forms of wealth distribution. Primary distribution is what happens in the market, where people are paid for their services; secondary distribution is state action through taxation; and tertiary distribution is the philanthropic action of companies.

China’s biggest corporations have embraced philanthropy with new vigor in recent years, though skeptics question whether their charitable contributions are entirely voluntary. There is no doubt that authorities look more favorably on companies that agree to ride the tide of common prosperity by supporting community projects.

Many private enterprises and public welfare enterprises are willing to provide certain services to the population. They are very nice, says Rao.

Many private enterprises and public welfare enterprises are willing to provide certain services to the population. They are very nice,

About 80m north of Hangzhou, Digang Water Town was founded over 1,000 years ago with an economy based on the mulberry fish pond system, a cultivation method over 2000 years old. 500 years. This involves digging ponds in the lowlands near the mulberry forests, building the bases of the ponds and planting mulberry trees there.

Mulberry leaves feed silkworms, which produce silk, and silkworm droppings feed fish and pond mud to fertilize mulberry trees. Last year, Digang set up a cooperative workshop to create an agritourism complex offering hospitality and product sales alongside education, research and creative activities.

Xu Minli, who grew up in the village, returned to Digang 20 years ago after a career in the chemical industry to set up a fish farm which now employs 600 people.

I learned that chemical engineering is not a good thing for our lives and was persuaded by the government to farm it. At first, the business objective was not very clear, but later it became linked to ecology, she says.

Morning life at Digang Village, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China. Photography: Getty

I didn’t make a lot of money, just employing people. But once you understand the ecosystem, all of its biodiversity can be used, which will contribute to our future social development. So as long as we can handle it, we don’t necessarily need to make a lot of money.

Ni Wei, the farm’s general manager, says that as a private company, it contributes to common prosperity by providing jobs for local people so they don’t have to leave the area. The company runs a number of educational projects in the community, including what it calls a reverse inheritance program where children teach seniors digital skills.

We are a private company. This project was developed and designed by our company, and we collaborated with the local village to create a research-based family project, he says.

Further east, the city of Zhili is home to thousands of children’s clothing factories, employing hundreds of thousands of people, many of them migrant workers from other parts of China. The city’s social governance center has a sign outside that reads China Justice, in Chinese and English, and a backyard houses a people’s court and labor arbitration court.

[ Childhood and adulthood are difficult for people of the one-child policy ]

The center was established in 2019 to resolve and arbitrate disputes before they go to court, but it is part of Zhejian’s joint prosperity plan aimed at boosting people’s sense of happiness and satisfaction in life. The local government provides the premises, but most of the mediators working on different types of disputes are volunteers, including local factory owner Wu Xeili.

Along with other women entrepreneurs, she runs the Sister Peace workshop, which arbitrates disputes that usually oppose companies and entrepreneurs over money and sometimes with workers over pay.

It is an important economic city, where everyone does business, she said. We mainly run garment factories and we understand the relationships between owners, between owners and workers, between sellers and owners. We are all business people. We can communicate with both sides based on our own experience to handle this case. We can explain to them how we would handle this matter and do a detailed analysis for both parties.

We have been working here for eight years and enjoy high credibility. The government also believes in us, and people here believe in us more. Therefore, people are more willing to help us deal with disputes.

There’s no shortage of people here who can make a lot of money. There are only 30 people who really become great players. It is our recognition of our identity Local factory owner Wu Xeili

When Wu started the project, she ran it from her factory premises and she still holds mediation sessions there. She says her business comes first, but suggests that playing a role in the community gives her a different kind of satisfaction.

There’s no shortage of people here who can make a lot of money, she says. We have 14,000 children’s clothing factories and more than 8,000 online sales platforms. There are only 30 people who really become great players. It is our recognition of our identity. The government gave us this platform, and people recognize us too.