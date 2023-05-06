The coronation was a magical act for a country that was afraid the spell would be broken – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

Tanya Gold is a freelance journalist.

A coronation creates a god from a man: it’s magic. It’s strange, that’s why the eyes of the world were on us, few nations practice magic publicly these days. But it remains our default security in the modern era.

Of course, we can’t discuss it openly, because it’s absurd, and because we’re only vaguely aware of it, which is another form of self-protection: denial in the service of denial. The monarchy appeals to the unconscious, to children who are afraid of the night. (Whatever we fear, Elizabeth II was in her palace, never changing, like the queen in “The BFG“who fought flesh-eating giants.)

The monarchy is a fairy tale, it’s true: the darker parts. And so, the coronation comment had a funny dissonance, as if we were talking around something, because the main thing was something we were afraid to say out loud. If you say you don’t believe in Tinkerbell, she dies.

This lack of faith in the spell was evident at breakfast time. As the congregation coiled up in Westminster Abbey, with actors up front, Kings tend to like actors, as they have the same job as the leader of the anti-monarchist lobby group Republic, Graham Smith, was arrested near Trafalgar Square along with five other Republican leaders. The peaceful protest, he told me last week, was organized with the approval of the Metropolitan Police. They arrested him anyway, confiscated the signs and accused the string that connected the signs of breaking the rules. (Apparently they could have used it to “lock down” the buildings.) Hours later, the king swore to serve us, which means serve our democracy. He has already failed.

The demonstration continued in Trafalgar Square, but the BBC stopped as the cavalcade passed. Screens were erected in front of the protest, as if our eyes and the kings were too delicate to be allowed to see it. We were told that the police operation was uneventful. The Duke of York was booed as he left Buckingham Palace, but that too went unreported. The BBC was in the business of hagiography at this coronation, and it was fervent and vapid. It may be tactical, they fear what an unpopular nativist government will do to their funding model, but it also indicates a nation that is afraid of itself. A Conservative Party Vice President has suggested that all Republicans emigrate. They were all afraid that the spell would break.

Then comes the splendor: the fanciful costumes, the militarism, the worried horses, one of which panics and backs into the crowd. Another walked aside. It was beautiful to watch, but it’s the fumes of the Empire, which of course That’s why the mall was full. A man wearing a bowler hat told the lore when asked why he was here: he was communing with his ancestors. The women in the front were dressed as flags and held more flags for emphasis. The Empire is gone, but the costume remains, and every once in a while we try it on, seeking to invoke what we’ve lost.

Sky News played the kind of inspirational music you hear in life insurance adverts. Their reporter mistook Lionel Ritchie for Michael Gove, who nodded at the camera as if he were a friend, and a former ambassador to the United States with Lord Rothschild. Gordon Brown’s face was thunderous, but he is at least aware of the reality. Tony Blair, whose 70th birthday it was, seemed like nothing could ever get to him again. Boris Johnson did not bow to the King during his visit, but he was never going to. He thought it must be him.

The costumes were beautiful and had to be, as they help bring the spell to life. The Princess of Wales and Penny Mordaunt were dressed as medieval queens. Another guest was dressed as a tulip; another as a ghost. Most were dressed for a garden party in the rain, though Princess Anne had prepared for a Napoleonic-era confrontation with an enemy only she could see. I cried for the dean duke who had asked to come in his car with a page, but I was refused. A quasi-democratic fulfillment for the masses.

The king looked both frightened and delighted: an aging debutante about to become a god. Unlike Elizabeth II, you can never disentangle Charles from his vulnerability, and the spell is therefore difficult to discard. He likes a blank canvas, and he is not one: the media denounced him 30 years ago. Once you are known, you cannot be unknown.

Yet they tried. He was pushed and pushed, dressed and undressed, and sacred objects placed on and near him by a succession of holy men who seemed to be fighting to the death for the opportunity to play whatever one on Twitter described as Boucarou. He looked better in his nightgown, as it indicated the humility he lacks. The coronation chair is covered in graffiti: an old Republican protest that went unpunished, you can’t stop the ghosts.

Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State and marching before King Charles III at Westminster Abbey | Yui Mok/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Camilla looked scared and miserable: I was reminded that on her wedding day she wouldn’t get up until her sister threatened to marry Charles instead. Best friends and kindred spirits, ballroom dancer Anton du Beke told BBC News, adding that he was thrilled at the show. Then they started talking about suits again and India Hicks, a bridesmaid at Charles’ first wedding, mentioned Diana by mistake. It was the end of their personal journey. When the crown was placed on Camilla’s head, it felt like a punishment: this, then, is yours.

millions of people looked and, as with all magic mirrors, saw what they wanted to see. Some saw a lukewarm version of an imaginary past, to which they clung. Others saw it as a victory for the visibility of older women, as if we haven’t recently buried a 96-year-old queen, and happiness at last. Others saw a victory for diversity, as people of color and non-Christian faiths, as well as women, were allowed to pay homage and near the front too, near the god. I saw a protection spell invoked in an abbey, much older than Christianity. It is certainly dramatic. I give it to him.