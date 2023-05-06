Trump voter immunity points to ‘significant evidence’: former US lawyer





At least eight of Georgia’s mock Republican voters who declared then-President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election despite his certified defeat in the state have accepted immunity deals offered by prosecutors as part of the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, according to recent court filings.

Willis led the charge in the investigation into possible election interference in his state, centered in large part on a phone call Trump made to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president asked him to ” find “enough votes to edge out President Joe Biden in Georgia.

Another key part of Willis’ investigation includes the group of Trump voters who came together on Dec. 14, 2020, to declare Trump the winner, though Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has already certified Biden’s victory. According to a brief filed Friday by attorney Kimberly Debrow, who represents bogus voters, Willis last month offered eight of 16 voters immunity deals in exchange for testifying before a grand jury.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown inside her office in the tower of the Fulton County Justice Center in Atlanta, Georgia September 20, 2022. Court documents filed on Friday revealed that Willis’ office offered a handful of bogus 2020 GOP voter immunity deals in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the 2020 election. David Walter Banks/The Washington Post/Getty

The immunity offers are likely a sign that voters “have important evidence to offer” in the Willis investigation, former U.S. attorney Joyce Alene said. Willis recently indicated that she would be open to issuing potential indictments related to her case as early as July.

“Prosecutors aren’t handing out immunity deals for nothing,” Alene wrote on Twitter in response to a Washington Post report regarding immunity deals. “This indicates that the cooperators have important evidence to offer, whether it’s an internal Georgia conspiracy over fake voter lists or a broader conspiracy involving [Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows, [Trump’s former lawyer Rudy] Giuliani, Trump, etc., remains to be seen.”

After his loss to Biden, Trump and his allies planted fake GOP voters in seven states to declare the former president the winner of the 2020 election, including in the state of Georgia. The author of Trump’s election plan, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, has previously testified before the special grand jury as part of Willis’s investigation.

Georgia GOP Chairman David Schafer, who was a Trump voter in his state, was not offered an immunity deal from Willis. Schafer also faces a subpoena in connection with the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s alleged plan to void the 2020 election.

Newsweek emailed Trump’s communications team for comment Friday evening.

Willis said in a letter to local law enforcement last month that his office would announce charging decisions resulting from his investigation during Fulton County Superior Court’s fourth term, which runs from July 11 to September 1st.

Trump, who became the first sitting president or former president in US history to face criminal charges — stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into his finances — called repeatedly hoax Willis’s investigation. The Georgia investigation is one of many ongoing criminal investigations plaguing the former president as he attempts a third run for the White House in 2024.

