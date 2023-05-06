Jokowi’s main tactic reveals facts about damaged roads in Lampung

Saibumi.com (WSIS), Bandar Lampung – President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) visit to Lampung has held a number of surprises for local government officials.

Jokowi’s unpredictable move caused a stir and illustrated the current conditions in Lampung, especially the road issues.

Here are some of the facts that were presented on the pitch during Jokowi’s visit on Friday (5/5/2023) yesterday.

1. Thousands of Lampung people welcome the arrival of President Jokowi.

Thousands of people and students from elementary schools (SD) to high schools (SMA) in the city of Bandar Lampung welcomed the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Lampung.

This can be seen on Jalan Ryacudu, Bandar Lampung City. Students who had started preparing from 08:00 WIB appeared to be carrying a small red and white flag which was hoisted when President Jokowi passed by on the road.

Then, at 9:57 a.m. sharp WIB, a convoy of state cars passed. No doubt the students also called the name of President Joko Widodo.

“Mr. President,” said one of the students.

2. The pothole warning banner also welcomes the arrival of Jokowi.

Passing through the Ryacudu Canal, a yellow banner reading “Beware of potholes” can be seen next to the Airan Raya Mosque.

Attention, the banner is a notification to motorists to be more careful when crossing the road.

“If it’s been installed for a long time, because there are a lot of potholes on the road,” Wahyu, a local resident, said when asked.

3. Jokowi’s car was stuck on a damaged road

During his visit to Lampung, Jokowi’s car even got stuck in a road full of mud and waves. The incident was caught on video and went viral on various social media.

According to one of the videos uploaded by eyewitnesses to the TikTok account @zuudane_jr, the incident happened as Jokowi was drying off the streets of Kota Baru. At that moment, the black sedan in which Jokowi and Trade Minister (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan were traveling suddenly stopped in the middle of the road.

This forced a number of presidential security forces (Paspampres) to stand down and look for ways to get cars off the congested streets.

In another video taken by the documentation team of the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat, it can be seen that the road that RI 1 crosses is hollow and unpaved. As a result, the car Jokowi was traveling in flipped over as he walked down the street.

4. President Jokowi refuses to board a helicopter

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was offered a helicopter ride to inspect a damaged road project from the air during a visit to Lampung on Friday, May 5, 2023.

This was conveyed by Deputy of Protocol, Press and Media, Presidential Secretariat Bey Triadi Machmudin

Previously, Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi took a helicopter to view the street scene some time ago, according to Suara.com.

Unlike Arinal, Jokowi firmly rejected the offer of a helicopter ride and opted to discover the damaged roads himself.

“The president who donated the helicopter replied, ‘If I get in the helicopter, how can I feel the damaged roads?'” Bey Triadi Machmudin said as quoted on Saturday (6/5/2023).

“When I heard I was going to use the helicopter, ‘no need, no need to use the helicopter, I’ll just drive,'” Bey said, mimicking Jokowi’s statement.

5. Jokowi sacrifices the streets of Lampung Smooth until he can’t sleep

Jokowi shared his impression as he drove through the badly damaged roads of Lampung.

Through his official Instagram account, President Jokowi revealed that the road he was walking on was so smooth that he couldn’t sleep.

“The road was smooth, comfortable, enjoyed, until Mr. Zul (Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan) slept, I couldn’t sleep,” Jokowi told the media team.

6. Damaged Roads in Lampung Supported by PUPR Ministry

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that repair works for badly damaged roads in Lampung province would start immediately and be taken care of by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR).

This was conveyed by the President during an interview with the media team in Pasar Natar, South Lampung, on Friday (05/05/2023).

“What has the potential to be repaired, if the provincial and regency roads do not have the capacity, will be taken care of by the PUPR ministry. Especially the badly damaged roads,” the former Jakarta governor said.

Asked about his visit today to inspect the damaged roads in Bumi Ruwa Jurai, President Jokowi confirmed this.

Furthermore, according to Jokowi, the development of road infrastructure is very important because it will support the movement of goods and people.

“Once the road is damaged – especially the production road – it will disrupt the so-called goods, the mobility of people, the mobility of goods, the logistics costs will increase so that the goods cannot compete with other provinces, other regions or other countries,” he explained.