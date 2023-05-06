Eight of Trump’s fake GOP voters accept immunity deals in Georgia election interference probe





Of the 16 fake voters being investigated in Georgia for participating in a scheme to keep President Donald Trumpin in 2020, eight accepted immunity deals from Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis, according to a brief filed Friday by voters’ attorney Kimberly Debrow.

In early April, Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor advising the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump’s election interference efforts, offered Debrow immunity offers for eight of the ten voters she represented (in total , 16 Republicans participated in the scheme). The two who did not receive offers decided to get individual counsel. The filing does not specify which of the 16 voters was offered immunity deals.

Friday’s filing comes in response to a motion Willis submitted in April seeking to have Debrow disqualified from the case. Prosecutors say Debrow failed to tell her clients about an immunity offer last summer and that some of the constituents she represents incriminated themselves in interviews with prosecutors. Willis called the continued representation of Debrows’ constituency an unworkable and ethical waste.

Debrow hit back in Friday’s filing, calling prosecutors’ motion reckless, frivolous, offensive and completely baseless. She claimed that the DA had only made very generalized, non-individualized offers to offer potential immunity last summer and that its customers had been made aware of the possibility. Debrow alleged that the AD office knew their portrayal of Summers’ immunity conversations were false when they filed the April motion. She also maintained that her ten current and former clients remain united in their innocence.

Williss’ office opened an investigation into election interference by Trump and his allies in February 2021, and in May 2022 convened a special grand jury with the power to subpoena witnesses. In addition to investigating the bogus voter scheme, the grand jury also considered Trump’s request that George’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger find 11,780 votes. In seven months of work, the grand jury interviewed 75 people, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

In February, portions of the grand jury report were made public. The report recommended more than a dozen people for indictment, though it declined to name names. However, in an interview with The New York Times, the grand jury chair strongly hinted that Trump was among them. We won’t know for sure until Willis announces the charges, after which the full report will be made public. In late April, Willissaid, his office plans to announce charging decisions in the near future, potentially as early as July.

The Fulton County prosecutors office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

