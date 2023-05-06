Joanna Lumley and Suella Braverman among celebrities wearing eye-catching hats at coronation





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Celebrities, royals and other well-known guests went all out with their Coronation Day outfits, including fabulous hats and headpieces. While hats were not required as part of the dress, many participants chose extravagant designs to complement their formal dress for the occasion. We asked fashion experts for their verdict on some of the most daring coronation hairstyles Suella Braverman Home Secretary Suella Braverman wore an oversized ivory flower-shaped fascinator to match her dove-gray outfit. Although it’s an understated colour, it’s a real showpiece, said Savile Row tailor Alexandra Wood, of Alexandra Wood Bespoke. Haute couture milliner Katherine Elizabeth said: It’s a bold choice, the hat being a large size, made from crinoline. The sculptural design sits on the side, so she can see, meet and greet people without obstruction. Joanna Lumley Actress and activist Joanna Lumley, 77, chose a vintage-inspired white hat with a navy ribbon to complement the colors of her sailor-style dress. It’s very Mary Poppins, Wood said. Sensitive for someone as charismatic as Joanna Lumley. It almost has a nod to the Diana, Princess of Wales style of the 80s. Katy Perry Singer Katy Perry was dressed head to toe in Vivienne Westwood. The American pop star paired her lilac skirt suit with a prominent fascinator in a similar hue. A circular hat placed at the side is a very flattering look, says Elizabeth. A pretty soft pale pink veil surrounds the hat, and the top has a manipulated crinoline to create a little extra height. She looks very majestic with her pearl jewelry. Therese May Former Prime Minister Theresa May highlighted the accent color of her floral coat dress with a white and orange hat. She chose a flipped orange brim with a white crown and fire detailed trim, Wood said. They look like fabric flames. Sophie Trudeau Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wore a dusty pink dress with sheer sleeves and a pale coffee-colored hat. Elizabeth described this look as stylish and a trendy hat, which is nice to see. Carrie Johnson Carrie Johnson, wife of former Prime Minister Boris, donned a variety of dark blue shades. I really like the Carries hat in navy blue and a white trim, Elizabeth said. It is elegant and Dior-style, with a pleated crinoline detail on the side. Liz Truss Former prime minister Liz Truss wore a belted tangerine dress with a pleated skirt, her hat a slightly more subdued orange hue. Liz looks lovely in a disc helmet with ribbon trim, Elizabeth commented. Queen of Spain Queen Letizia of Spain wore a trendy Barbie pink skirt suit paired with an oversized saucer hat covered in pink netting. Great hat, it’s a good color to go with the hot pink, says Elizabeth. Very Dior, I love the edge, and a beautiful veil, it’s vintage.

