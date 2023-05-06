Unprecedented love for BJP at roadshow: PM Modi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it is the people of Karnataka who are contesting national elections on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as he blamed Congress for hampering the country’s development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Haveri on Saturday. (PTI)

In the final leg of the campaign for the May 10 elections, the Prime Minister staged a 26km tour of Bangalore and addressed two public rallies in Badami in Bagalkote district and Haveri.

The tour started at Someshwara Sabha Bhavan, Konanakunte, Bommanahalli assembly constituency at around 10 a.m. and ended at Kadu Malleshwara Temple, Malleswaram at around 1:30 p.m., after passing through 13 constituencies of the ‘assembly.

What I saw in Bengaluru, I say with confidence that this election is not against Modi or the BJP leaders or our candidates, it is the election that the people of Karnataka are fighting on behalf of the BJP. I see full control of the election in the hands of the people, the prime minister said at the rally in Bagalkote.

This morning I went to have a darshan (opportunity to see) of janata janardhan (public god) in Bangalore, he said adding that the love and affection never seen before is unparalleled.

Nearly one million people lined up on both sides of the road along the route of the PM’s tour, according to BJP officials. Hundreds of thousands of people waited on either side of the road, even as BJP workers poured flowers on the PM.

The prime minister also pleaded for the BJP’s dual-powered government as he slammed former chief minister and congress leader Siddaramaiah.

I heard that Siddaramaiah said that any development that happened in the last 3.5 years was due to the efforts of his government. His denominational statement stands to reason that if anyone is doing the job, it is the dual-powered government and is doing it without discrimination, the prime minister said.

Siddaramaiah left this place leaving you all. He felt which way the wind is blowing. If he comes here by chance, ask him a question why people were deprived of basic infrastructure earlier, Modi said.

Siddaramaiah won the 2018 election in Badami constituency in Bagalkote district but this year Chief Kuruba is running from Varuna in Mysore district.

It is the work of the BJP governments that has benefited the people of this region, Modi said.

For the first time, residents of Bagalkote got three lakh of piped water connections. More than 25,000 residents of Bagalkote got their own cement house. The benefits of the Ayushman Bharat program have reached the people of Bagalkote, Modi told the crowd.

Congress, the prime minister said, has an 85% commission record and the party can never work to serve the people.

Modi said the former prime minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi, said that when a rupee rolls from Delhi, only 85 paise reaches the people. What is the claw that gnaws 85 paise from a rupee? This was the way Congress operated. Due to congressional misdeeds, India has fallen behind for so many decades, he said.

The BJP used Aadhaar’s trident, cell phone and Jan-Dhan account that their old (Congress) ways were completely destroyed, he said.

At his second rally of the day, in Haveli district, Prime Minister Modi said the people should visit the state to see if there is still anything left in Congress.

Congress people who were trying to get their parties through lies in Karnataka, their lies are now lost in the wave of BJP, he said.

The appeasement of Congress and the talaabandi (prohibition) policy was carried out by each person. Congress means total corruption, 85% commission, appeasement policy, bowing to terrorists and working on a Divide and Conquer formula. The OBC and the Lingayat community are very sad and angry at the abuses by senior Congress leaders, he said.

He also hailed former CM BS Yediyuarappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for bridging the gaps left by the old Congress regime.

Today, Haveri steps forward to write a development story. The dual-engine government led by Yediyurappa and Bommai is filling in the gaps in Congress’ mandate over all these years. He brought new medical and engineering colleges and a new dairy to Haveri. The BJP government is investing in road, rail and connectivity infrastructure. People in Haveri, Karnataka and across the country are benefiting from these works, Prime Minister Modi said.

The BJP has often used the dual-engine government rhetoric to highlight the benefits of voting for the party in both the state and the Centre.

Congress responded by calling Prime Minister Modi a master of distortion and accusing him of only caring about his great tamasha.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that ambulances were stuck on the roads due to the chaos caused by the PM tour and said Modi should cancel the second part of the tour scheduled for Sunday.

The Master Of Distortion and Incitement (Abus No. 92??) arrives in Bangalore today. We already know what the hell says to inflame prejudice and bigotry, Ramesh said on Twitter ahead of Modis’ tour.

In a second tweet, after the end of the Modis roadshow, Ramesh said: Ambulances blocked, chaos on the road! If the Prime Minister has any further shame or even an iota of concern for the people of Bengaluru, he would immediately cancel Part 2 of the #40km40percent tour tomorrow. But we all know that all he cares about is his Great Tamasha.