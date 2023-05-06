Mary Trump jokes that there’s only one way Donald Trump can go





Mary Trump, a passionate critic of former President Donald Trump and his niece, recently joked about the only way to get her uncle out of the way before the next presidential election in 2024.

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele was discussing race, MAGA and voter behavior during a podcast released Wednesday when he asked Mary Trump about her uncle.

“Donald Trump has his own issues. He’s going to deal with them. And I think to a large extent, don’t be fazed by that…I’ve spoken to Republicans the same way…Donald Trump is maybe not be not the top of the ticket . I said that was not necessarily a good thing for the party. Do you think this man [Trump] quietly into a good night?” Steele asked Mary Trump.

She then responds, “There’s only one way that happens, and I’m not going to say it out loud.” Although she gave no indication of what would make Trump leave, Steele did understand what she meant, agreeing “exactly.”

Above, Donald Trump arrives to deliver a remark during a Save America rally with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. Mary Trump, a passionate critic of the former president and his niece, recently joked about the only way to get her uncle out of the way before the next presidential election in 2024. Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

While analyzing a range of issues that influence voters, Steele and Mary Trump spoke about Trump’s influence during Wednesday’s podcast. The former president’s niece said her uncle didn’t change the GOP but “released something about it.”

“And he also gave people permission…to be the worst themselves, that’s why so many people were kicked out of the party, and so many other people like the new party leaders, [Georgia Representative] Marjorie Taylor Greene and [Florida Representative] Matt Gaetz, decided it was their time, and they weren’t wrong.”

Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party has been questioned in recent months, particularly after the 2022 midterm elections, when some Republicans turned against him because some of the candidates he backed lost key races. The GOP won back the House but failed to regain control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges when he was arraigned in New York for orchestrating a silent $130,000 payout from his former attorney. , Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her. calm ahead of the 2016 presidential election over an affair she claims to have had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and maintained his innocence in the case, accusing prosecutors of engaging to a politically motivated witch hunt.

In November, Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid, though he still faces further legal challenges at the federal and state levels. This includes the investigation into his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol; an investigation into alleged attempts to nullify the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election; and his alleged mishandling of classified documents seized by the FBI from his home in Mar-a-Lago last summer.

Newsweek emailed Trump’s media office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mary-trump-jokes-theres-only-one-way-donald-trump-goes-away-1798849 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos