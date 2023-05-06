Politics
Anti-espionage law: new turn of the screw from Beijing
Do Chinese surveillance and repression ambitions have a limit? This one in any case continues to move away. The Standing Committee of the People’s National Assembly, equivalent to Parliament, voted on April 26 a revision, which comes into force next July, of its 2014 anti-espionage law. the vague, at the discretion of the administration. It defined its scope of application to the whole world. It forced Chinese companies to share with the authorities the data collected on its users without informing them.
More generally, the 2014 law was part of an authoritarian turn taken and assumed by Xi Jinping when he came to power. In an important speech at the end of 2012, Xi recounted his vision of the collapse of the Soviet Union and drew the following lesson for the Chinese Communist Party: the leader must have total control, without fail, of the tools of dictatorship that are information, propaganda, ideology, data, economics and the repressive apparatus. The following ten years were marked by the implementation of what he had announced in this speech, explains in the columns of the Japanese business daily Nikkei Matt Potterformer national security adviser to the Trump administration and very fine sinologist.
