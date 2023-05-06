Anti-espionage law: new turn of the screw from Beijing





Do Chinese surveillance and repression ambitions have a limit? This one in any case continues to move away. The Standing Committee of the People’s National Assembly, equivalent to Parliament, voted on April 26 a revision, which comes into force next July, of its 2014 anti-espionage law. the vague, at the discretion of the administration. It defined its scope of application to the whole world. It forced Chinese companies to share with the authorities the data collected on its users without informing them. More generally, the 2014 law was part of an authoritarian turn taken and assumed by Xi Jinping when he came to power. In an important speech at the end of 2012, Xi recounted his vision of the collapse of the Soviet Union and drew the following lesson for the Chinese Communist Party: the leader must have total control, without fail, of the tools of dictatorship that are information, propaganda, ideology, data, economics and the repressive apparatus. The following ten years were marked by the implementation of what he had announced in this speech, explains in the columns of the Japanese business daily Nikkei Matt Potterformer national security adviser to the Trump administration and very fine sinologist.

Regaining control of Hong Kong, increasingly finicky control of the comings and goings of the population, blocking of information, evasion of public figures overnight Example among others of this obsession with the control of information: three years after the appearance of the Covid-19 which brought the world economy to its knees and caused, according to the WHO, 7 million deaths, the Chinese administration continues to refuse access to information which would make it possible to determine its origin with certainty. Read alsoWhy the end of zero Covid in China is proof that our old democracies still work 17 Japanese arrested for spying So many pinpricks that are increasingly worrying the foreign business community in China. We don’t know how many people, Chinese or expatriates, have been arrested in violation of the 2014 law. But the few known cases give an idea of ​​how it is applied. Example: Hideji Suzuki. This director of an association for youth exchanges between China and Japan had been going to China since 1980. In July 2016, he was arrested for espionage; he spent the next seven months locked in a room without knowing what he was accused of. He will not be formally arrested until February 2017, sentenced in November 2020, and released last October. His crime of espionage? Having mentioned, during a dinner with a Chinese official, information of public notoriety on the North Korean regime. Read alsoJapan at the forefront of foreign arrests in China Back in Japan, Hideji Suzuki recounted the stages of his purgatory to the local press. It has since identified 17 Japanese arrested for espionage. The latest: a senior executive from the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas, stopped at Beijing airport on his way back to his country. “There may be Japanese expatriates doing intelligence for their government in China; but no country would treat foreign spies like they did unless the charges were established and serious,” said Valrie Niquet, Asia specialist at the Foundation for strategic research and author of China in 100 questions. “ Their vague character makes it possible to arrest anyone under any pretext” The 2014 revision of the law, voted on April 26, further broadens its scope. In addition to state secrets, it covers security and Chinese national interests – without these concepts being further defined. It encourages a climate of whistleblowing: citizens and organizations will have to report suspicious activities; logistics and telecommunications companies will have to provide technical assistance in the fight against espionage; the media will have to make their public aware of the subject. The problem with these laws is not so much their formulation as their application. Their vague character makes it possible to arrest anyone under any pretext. If a researcher researches China’s birth rate policy and collects statistics, he may be accused of espionage. These laws also make it possible to exert pressure on company employees: to the possible accusations of corruption are now added that of intelligence, fears Valrie Niquet. In the past two months, prominent US consulting firms Mintz and Bain have been raided, further angst in the foreign business community. During Covid-19, people realized how little human life mattered to the Chinese regime. This is a huge problem for companies, which cannot do without this market, where more and more executives are reluctant to go abroad, says an expatriate who recently returned from China.

