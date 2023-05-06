PTI will hold rallies every day until May 14, Imran Khan announces





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his supporters during a rally in Lahore, May 6, 2023, in this image taken from video. Twitter/@PTIOfficialImran Khan says ‘the whole nation has decided to uphold the Constitution’. PTI leader says party workers will not rest until elections are held and the country is free. Says Indian Foreign Minister’s comments reflect his country.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced on Saturday that from next week his party would hold rallies every day until May 14, when elections in the Punjab Assembly should be held by order of the Supreme Court.

He made the announcement in an address to workers at a rally at Lakshmi Chowk metro station in Lahore organized to “support the Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of Pakistan”.

The PTI organized rallies in four cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

“It is the decision of the whole nation to respect the Constitution and [against] the way this mafia is lobbying and propagandizing against the chief justice and [other] judges,” Khan said, referring to the incumbent coalition government.

Announcing the plan for daily rallies, the PTI president said he would go out and prepare the public to protest if the elections were not held.

“When the Constitution of a country is violated, it means that the judicial system and the rule of law have come to an end. Above all, it means that the nation has lost its freedom and has become a slave.

“We will not rest until elections are held and Pakistan is free,” he said.

“Indian minister’s statement reflects on his country”

Referring to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent visit to India to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, Khan said the way the former was treated by his Indian counterpart was “a disgrace to all of us”.

Khan also responded to remarks by Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who called Bilawal “a promoter, vindicator and mouthpiece for a terror industry that is the mainstay of Pakistan”.

“Do you (Jaishankar) have no manners or etiquette? A guest comes to your country… inviting him and insulting him reflects on your country,” Khan said.

Govt, justice at loggerheads

The PTI rallies come amid a standoff between the government and the top judiciary over the date of Punjab’s elections as well as a recently passed law regarding the powers of the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize polls for the Punjab Assembly on May 14 and the government to release Rs 21 billion in this regard. However, the government did not issue the amount despite repeated directives from the SC.

Earlier this week, negotiations between the PTI and the government on a date for elections to be held in five formal and informal rounds concluded without a consensus being reached.

After the talks ended, the PTI submitted a report to the Supreme Court asking it to ensure the implementation of its April 4 verdict to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

While hearing a separate petition calling for simultaneous elections across the country, a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the Supreme Court would use the Constitution to ensure that its April 4 order would be applied if the talks between the government and the opposition failed. .

In the meantime, the government has given notice of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which sought to restrict the powers of the Chief Justice to take suo motu opinions and form benches.

The SC, while hearing petitions challenging the bill which has since become law, ordered the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan to produce copies of the proceedings of the standing committee meeting in which the bill of law was discussed.

The move caused further outcry in the National Assembly, which had previously passed a motion condemning what it said was an aggressive attempt by the Supreme Court to usurp the authority of parliament.

