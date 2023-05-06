Hit the streets today to support the justice system, Imran tells the nation – Pakistan





LAHORE: Amid the ongoing judicial-executive tussle, PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued an impassioned plea to the entire nation to come out of their homes on Saturday (today) to deliver a message to the ruling coalition, its managers and state institutions. the violation of the Constitution and disregard of the Supreme Court’s order to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 will be tolerated.

Addressing the nation via video link from his residence in Zaman Park on Friday, the former prime minister said Pakistan was at its most sensitive moment and the whole nation must come together to fight the mafia to to ensure that people get their basic rights.

He announced that the PTI would simultaneously hold four rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar on Saturday night to express solidarity with the Constitution, Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Stating that he would lead the rally himself in Lahore (from Zaman Park to Lakshami Chowk), Mr Khan urged people across the country to come out of their homes at 5.30pm on Saturday and gather at designated places to say leaders and their managers that they would not be allowed to flout the Constitution and usurp the basic rights of citizens.

Says people won’t allow leaders to defy SC order in Punjab polls

He said the PDM government has now made it clear that it is not ready to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, which would be a flagrant violation of the Constitution.

The former prime minister said the incumbent government had imposed the law of the strongest, adding that the judiciary was the last hope of the Pakistani people.

Claiming that some 0.9 million people have already left the country, he said those who would live in this country must rise up and defeat the mafia that sucks up their resources and rights.

The PTI leader said government officials launched a tirade against judges for giving the May 14 election date and recalled how the Supreme Court was opened at midnight to take a suo motu opinion against his decision to dissolve the National Assembly and paved the way for Shehbaz. Sharif to become prime minister. Despite this, he added, he never said anything against the judges.

On the other hand, he said, the same judges were criticized by the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for acting within the framework of the Constitution.

He alleged that the Sharif and Zardari families plundered the country, shattered its economy and made people face the cruelty of price hikes.

He added that Pakistan’s economy was developing robustly and dollar inflows increased but then the economy collapsed in the absence of political stability because the incumbent government failed to summoned to elections despite his commitments.

Playing video clips of several PDM leaders, Mr Khan said they were saying the PTI should dissolve the assemblies to get elections. When the PTI dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies, the PDM government was shouting that the elections could not be held because the government had no funds and there were security problems, he said. -he adds.

The PTI leader said the government was now saying it could hold elections in October, but did not explain what its plan was. The government should explain its game plan on how it can turn around the current situation by October, he said.

Mr Khan said that the PDM government was actually afraid to go to the polls because it could not face the people and intended to crush the PTI and incarcerate it to get a clear field for the people. elections. What if the government couldn’t crush the PTI this year?

He said the interim governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their constitutional terms and should be torn down.

Meanwhile, a PTI delegation from Sindh called party leader Imran Khan and informed him of the excesses of the police against the PTI leaders and workers, as well as the usurpation of the basic rights of the people in general.

Posted in Dawn, May 6, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1751179 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos