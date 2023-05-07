Mexican president says he has evidence of Chinese fentanyl smuggling





Mexico’s president says his country has evidence of illegal shipments of the powerful opioid fentanyl from China. According to President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador, a shipment containing the drugs was held up in the peaceful port of Lzaro Crdenas, the BBC reported. He said, “We already have evidence,” and said he would ask the Chinese government to help him stop the shipments. According to US authorities, fentanyl is currently the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States. President Lpez Obrador said in March he had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping asking for help in the war on drugs after being persuaded to do so by US leaders. On Friday, he told reporters that he would make the same request to Beijing: “In a very respectful way, we will send this information to reiterate the request that they help us.” Rafael Ojeda, Secretary of the Mexican Navy, said the bundles covered in combustible resin and weighing 3,435 kg (75 pounds) were found inside the container seized in Lzaro Crdenas. These packages contained evidence of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Before heading to Mexico, the cargo left the Chinese city of Qingdao and passed through Busan, South Korea. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl and other opioids were responsible for 67% of the 107,375 overdose or poisoning deaths that occurred in the United States in 2021. Other American deaths have been linked to fentanyl. The US government accuses Mexican drug gangs of supplying fentanyl to users across the country. Only one of the three sons of drug lord “El Chapo” who were charged with trafficking fentanyl in the United States last month is currently in custody. The other two are members of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel. In the United States, their father Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmn is incarcerated and serving a life sentence. Fentanyl, according to President Lpez Obrador, is not made in Mexico; instead, the drug cartels source it from suppliers in Asia. There is no illegal trafficking of fentanyl between China and Mexico, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning, who said last month. “China was not notified by Mexico of the seizure of scheduled fentanyl precursors from China,” she told the BBC. Mao Ning said fentanyl abuse in the United States was a “completely ‘made in the United States’ problem”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/mexican-president-claims-he-has-proof-of-chinese-fentanyl-smuggling-589681 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos