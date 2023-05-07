Kerala History | Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosts Karnataka election with The Kerala Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi injected into the Karnataka Assembly elections on Friday The history of Keralaa film whose teaser initially sought to suggest that 32,000 women in the southern state were converted and indoctrinated into terrorism.

Modi referenced the film and quoted it to point out a new face of terrorism despite the Kerala High Court saying we find that the producers have issued a disclaimer with the film, which specifically states that the film has been fictionalized and is a dramatized version of events.

“The film does not claim the accuracy or factuality of historical events,” the court added, citing the disclaimer mentioned in a statement filed by India’s Deputy Solicitor General.

Speaking at a rally in Bellary, Modi said: “In recent years a new face of terror, an evil face, has been born. My friends, the sound of bombs, guns and pistols will be audible. But there won’t be the sound of the terrorist plot that seeks to destroy society from within. Even the courts have expressed concern at this face of terror. The film The history of Kerala is based on such a terrorist plot. The history of Kerala is in the news these days. One says The history of Kerala is based on the terrorist plot in a particular state. »

Carried away by his own rhetoric, the Prime Minister unwittingly offered insight into the sources of his information and scholarship, mixing The history of Kerala And The Kashmir Files and complete a propaganda puzzle.

“Such a beautiful state, whose people are so hardworking and talented. The film Kerala Story, the film Kerala Files, revealed the designs of the terrorists in such a state,” Modi said.

As The history of Kerala which hit the big screen on Friday, last year The Kashmir Files had been widely described as right-wing propaganda aimed at defaming and demonizing a particular community. While The Kashmir Files had claimed genocide of the Hindus, The history of Kerala plays on the baseless label “love jihad” and claims to lay bare a plot to forcibly convert women in Kerala and make them join the Islamic State.

At the Bellary rally, Modi attacked Congress by linking it to terrorist ideology. “Not only that, the Congress is engaged in backdoor political relations with these terrorist forces, so the people of Karnataka must be very careful of the Congress,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister may also have become the film’s unofficial brand ambassador. The film opened with a lukewarm response in Kerala, but producer Vipul Shah said the film scored an unprecedented record collection, growing bigger by the hour.

Shah expressed his joy that none other than the Prime Minister justified his position that the film is against terrorism and not against any community.

In Kerala, a large number of cinemas have given up releasing The history of Kerala. The film was originally supposed to be released on 50 screens across Kerala, but only 17 cinemas showed it on Friday.

Activists from Fraternity Movement, a Muslim youth organization, staged protests outside Shenoys Cinema in Kochi and Crown Theater in Kozhikode on Friday after marches in the two towns.

Teaser

The Kerala High Court on Friday morning refused to suspend the exhibition of the film on the grounds that it is not a historical film and does not offend any particular community. The makers of the film have agreed to remove the teaser from social media platforms.

When the bench of Judges N. Nagaresh and Sophy Thomas asked how the filmmaker arrived at the figure that 32,000 girls from Kerala had been forced to join ISIS, the lawyer replied that it was based on certain information that we obtained, but did not reveal the source.

He further stated that the figure of 32,000 was only mentioned in the teaser.

The learned attorney appearing for Sunshine Pictures Private Limited said the company would immediately remove said teaser from its social media channels, the high court said in the interim order.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film first sparked controversy last year when its first teaser was released on YouTube. He claimed that 32,000 non-Muslim girls had been lured, converted and radicalized in Kerala as part of an alleged IS plot.

But the filmmaker was unable to produce any evidence to back up the figure, drawing sustained criticism from non-BJP parties, many of whom offered a reward of up to Rs 1 crore for supporting evidence. the allegation. Another promotion of the film brought to three the number of girls who had joined ISIS from Kerala.

After viewing the trailer for the film, the High Court on Friday refused to allow plea for a stay order, pointing out that none of the claimants had watched the film. Going through the trailers for the film, we find that the trailers do not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole, the court said.

Barrister Rakesh K, who filed pleas for Thamanna Sultana and Abdul Razack of Kerala, told the Telegraph the court had passed an interim order allowing the film to be screened but had given aggrieved parties the opportunity to contact the Central Board of Film Certification if they find anything objectionable or offensive.

The filmmaker, in a recognizance given in court, assured that the teaser would be taken down, Rakesh said.