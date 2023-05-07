Legal aid for ex-PM of Pak Imran Khan, wife in foreign gifts case: report





Islamabad:

In relief for Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case, the High Court in Islamabad said on Saturday that opinions issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were illegal, Geo News reported.

A two-member bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar took up the plea filed by the ousted prime minister and his wife and delivered the verdict, declaring the opinions illegal.

In its verdict, the IHC bench held that the NAB is entitled to take a certain position because the petitioners did not appear in response to the notices. He ruled, however, that the notices did not comply with the law, Geo News reported.

The former prime minister’s latest victory came when he and Bushra Bibi heard their arguments challenging notices of appeal issued on February 17 and March 16 by the anti-corruption watchdog.

Petitions filed under Section 19 of the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act of 2022 caused the court to declare the NAB’s notices of appeal unlawful, as well as disciplinary action against the petitioners based on the notice of appeal, Geo News reported.

IHC CJ also maintained that the anti-corruption watchdog will be free to issue further notices to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in line with court submissions.

It is pertinent to note that the Toshakhana issue has become a central sticking point in the country’s politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI leader for making “false statements and incorrect statement” last month. .

The judgment added that the former prime minister engaged in corrupt practices under Articles 167 and 173 of the constitution. Criminal proceedings have been brought against him for allegedly making a false statement.

The NAB action comes after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch, given to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, for $2 million, worth around PKR 280 million at the time. sales in 2019.

Under rules governing “Toshakhana” – a Persian word meaning “treasury house” – government officials can keep gifts if they are of low value, while they must pay reduced fees to the government for extravagant items, reported The News International.

The Toshakhana has been under a microscope since allegations emerged that the PTI chairman bought the gifts he received as the country’s prime minister at ridiculous prices and sold them on the open market for profit.

