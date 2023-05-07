Congress guarantees eradication of poverty, its biggest fraud in history: Modi





Modi said the practice of Congress was to make false pledges and the party made several false guarantees in Karnataka

Warning Karnataka residents against congressional guarantees ahead of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the Garibi Hatao pledge announced by the party 50 years ago “the greatest fraud of history”, which is still relevant today. He also said people in all communities in Karnataka were angry at the “abuses and lies” of Congress during the election campaign and would respond to them in the May 10 vote. Also Read: People Fight Against Karnataka Assembly Election on Behalf of BJP: Modi “Karnataka Congressmen are spreading lies. All their lies were blown away in the BJP storm. Those who think Congress still has something to do, please come and see here (in Karnataka). Every citizen of Karnataka is aware of the Congress appeasement and taala group (prohibition) of policies,” Modi said. Advertisement People will bring BJP Addressing a public meeting in Haveri, he said that OBCs, Lingayats and all other communities are angry at the abuses of key Congress leaders and their anger has now turned into resolution and decision. to bring the BJP back to power with a full majority in the state. Noting that after independence the Congress ruled both the country and the state for decades, the PM said the BJP’s “twin-powered” government under former CM BS Yediyurappa and the leadership leaving Basavaraj Bommais had only been here for three and a half years. He commended the efforts of the “dual engine” governments for the development that has happened in such a short time, especially in Haveri district. Cong did nothing Congress could have done development work during his tenure but achieved nothing, Modi said, adding that Congress means total corruption, scam, 85% commission, a party that surrenders to terror, that gives priority to appeasement and who believes in “divide and rule”. policy. “Development cannot take place under the dominion of Congress because it is looting money,” he said. Suggesting that for a long time the practice of Congress has been to make false pledges and when people ask to fulfill them on coming to power they say a committee has been formed to look into it, Modi said, adding that the party had made several false guarantees in Karnataka. . “Take a look at their background and find out how bogus their guarantees are and how they would have crossed the level of dishonesty,” he said, as he listed the false Congressional guarantees in the Party ruled states like Himachal Pradesh. Also Read: Karnataka Polls: Clearly Bengaluru Wants BJP, PM Modi Says After Massive Tour Fraud in Congress Further warning that Congress will repeat the same in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said: “Fifty years ago Congress gave its greatest guarantee of garibi hatao (to get rid of poverty); the entire election was held on that Congressional guarantee alone, and it is their biggest fraud in history, which still continues. “You (the people) made your son sit in Delhi, and I lived in poverty and came here…Poverty has no difference of caste or religion,” he said. said mentioning his government’s initiatives for the welfare of the poor. (With contributions from the Agency)

