Politics
[POPULER NASIONAL] Government asked to clear Papua conflict zone of civilians
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government is advised to clear civilians from a number of areas controlled by the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM).
This suggestion was conveyed by a Papuan personality, Vice-Admiral (retired) Freddy Numberi. According to him, the clearing of the conflict areas of civilians must be done so that they are not trapped in the middle of a security operation carried out by the army to face the separatist armed criminal groups.
Meanwhile, the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a number of satirical statements after a visit to Lampung province, observing a number of damaged roads.
1. Freddy Numberi suggests the government cleanse the conflict areas of Papuan civilians
Papuan leader Vice Admiral (Purn) Freddy Numberi has suggestions for the government regarding the resolution of the violent conflict in Cenderawasih land linked to the Free Papua Organization of the Papua National Liberation Army West (TPNPB-OPM).
Freddy, who was governor of Papua from 1998 to 2000, suggested that the government empty civilians in areas controlled by the TPNPB-OPM.
“For example in Nduga, get rid of the community first, get out of that area. We have money right? The government has money, right? Freddy told reporters in sidelines of the “2023 Papuan Gathering” in the central region of Jakarta, Friday (05/05/2023).
“Build tents for them, maybe there, feed them (civilians),” said the Minister of Transport 2009-2011.
After that, Freddy suggested that the TNI conduct military operations.
“The West Papua Liberation Army recognized itself as a fighter, not just a criminal,” Freddy said.
The former Danlantamal V also said the operation would not violate human rights (HAM). Because it is included in the agreement of the Geneva Conference.
Freddie said that TPNPB-OPM control a certain area and carry out continuous attacks.
“So there is no violation of human rights,” Freddy said.
“We get rid of the population first, we get rid of the civilians first, then the area will be cleared, the road military operation will be carried out,” said the former Minister of Administrative Reform under President Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Hard).
2. The satire of Jokowi during the crossing Broken road in Lampung: Smooth until falling asleep in the car
President Joko Widodo visited Lampung province on Friday (5/5/2023). One of Jokowi’s visits to Lampung was to directly check the physical condition of damaged roads in the area.
During this visit, Jokowi did not want to take the road route that had been prepared by the provincial government of Lampung (Pemprov).
Jokowi instead chose to take another path that was not the one that had been prepared.
The street Jokowi passed was Jalan Canal Ryacudu, Marga Agung, Jati Agung District, South Lampung Regency.
During his trip, Jokowi, who was using the official Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard vehicle, was seen crossing a badly damaged asphalt road.
Not only are the large potholes filled with water, but most of the road has suffered asphalt peeling.
In the video circulating, the official vehicle transporting Jokowi with Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan is seen struggling to rush down the damaged road on which it passes.
It was so bad that Jokowi’s car got stuck. After checking the road condition, Jokowi hinted that the road he was on was so smooth that he fell asleep.
After checking the status immediately damaged roads in Lampung, Jokowi shared his impressions. Jokowi hinted that the damaged road that was traversed was smooth and pleasant to enjoy.
“The road is smooth, delicious. I liked it,” Jokowi said. TV Compass.
Jokowi was also asked if he had ever felt a jolt in his stomach while crossing a damaged road. However, Jokowi pointed out that he loves everything.
In fact, Jokowi said that Zulkifli Hasan, who was in the same car as him, fell asleep crossing the damaged road.
“I enjoyed it. Until Mr. Zul (Zulkifli Hasan) slept, I slept too. Yes, because it’s smooth, you can sleep in the car,” the head of state said in smiling.
