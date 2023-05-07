Outrage over newspaper calling for President Erdoğan’s impeachment





picture quote, Goktay Koraltan/BBC Legend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 8 hours ago Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his supporters reacted angrily to a report published by The Economist in London. The newspaper published on its front page the words “The most important election of 2023, save democracy and Erdoğan must be removed”. In the newspaper article in which he talked about the Turkish elections to be held on May 14, he said that Erdoğan’s defeat will show the world’s democrats that they can be defeated by strong leaders. The Economist, one of the biggest Western newspapers, has already written articles against the Turkish leader and his policies. President Erdoğan, who reacted to the report, said he would not allow interference in Turkey’s internal policies. The Turkish leader who has been in power for two decades wants to be re-elected for another five-year term. A new government in Turkey will restore the country’s damaged relationship with the West, according to The Economist article. Turkish government information director Fahrettin Altun described The Economist’s article as showing the Western media’s hatred for his country and President Erdoğan. It is unfortunate that the Western media is targeting Turkey and President Erdoğan ahead of the May 14 elections. We watch in amazement as they report on the fateful decision that awaits our country, Altun wrote on his Twitter account. The election to be held in mid-May will be contested by President Erdoğan and three opposition candidates. The toughest challenge is expected to be between Erdoğan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is the candidate of Turkey’s six strongest opposition parties. In addition, twenty-four parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for the 600-seat Turkish parliament. picture quote, Reuters Legend, Kemal Kilicdaroglu The opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a candidate for six opposition political parties, said if he wins the election he will make Turkey a “free and democratic country”. Young people want democracy. “I don’t want the police knocking on houses in the morning because of something they wrote on Twitter,” Kilicdaroglu told the BBC. He is the man facing the toughest challenge against President Erdoğan, and the latest opinion polls show he can win a few votes against the veteran leader. It is likely that the election will go to a second round and no candidate will get the required votes. President Erdoğan criticized Kilicdaroğlu and described him as a man who cannot even drive a flock of sheep. Erdoğan’s opposition accused him of putting the country’s economy in a difficult position, and inflation is soaring. Turkey is grappling with the effects of the earthquake that struck parts of the south of the country in early February, killing more than 50,000 people.

