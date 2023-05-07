The world reacts to Donald Trump’s insane statement about Joe Biden





Donald Trump is facing massive legal action in the United States.

He faces 34 felonies in Manhattan related to an alleged silent money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. A civil lawsuit is currently underway surrounding allegations that he raped author E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room in 1996. And on Friday, the Justice Department announced an investigation into his relationship with the LIV Golf, claimed by the Saudi government. Trump denies all the allegations.

But Trump is passing the time with a golf trip to Scotland and Ireland to tour his properties. It was in Ireland where, during a round of golf, he absolutely castigated Joe Biden, the man who beat him in the hotly contested 2020 election.

“You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so,” Trump said after a long drive down the fairway, according to Talk TV.

“Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right in the middle, does he? Biden can’t hit an 80 in the middle.

Trump did not stop there.

He then called Biden an “incompetent person” while claiming he would win an election for the third time in 2024, a reference to his debunked theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

An Irish journalist asked if he would solicit Irish-American votes during his campaign.

“I’m watching, right now I’m watching, that’s why I’m talking to you,” Trump replied.

The world was quick to react to Trump’s latest outburst:

All presidential candidates must be assessed on their golf skills. Or something. https://t.co/IiRvXsDlYq

— Pox on both of their homes (@PoxOnBothHouses) May 4, 2023

Trump is right! Biden can’t hit a golf ball like Trump because he hasn’t spent half his term on the golf course. Biden prefers to govern and serve the people. The choice is clear for 2024. https://t.co/TaJf4AyLMk

— Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) May 4, 2023

Unless he was helped by hurricane winds and got over 80 yards of downhill roll, I can guarantee Trump didn’t hit his 280 workout.

I’m half his age, miles fitter and more flexible, I’ve played golf all my life, and I’m pretty long off the tee and 280 is a pretty good distance for me. https://t.co/X53zszRqlD

— Androo (@lunasandwichbot) May 4, 2023

Strong campaign message, sir. [A single tear rolls down cheek] https://t.co/jZfNg1u0JS

— Schooley (@Rschooley) May 4, 2023

I have issues with President Biden, but none of these issues are about golf. According to President Trump, what exactly is the job of POTUS? https://t.co/YxQqYHF7Qd

— [placeholder name] (@BoydRBurke) May 4, 2023

[Talk TV]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecomeback.com/golf/donald-trump-joe-biden.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos