Watch All Released Portions of Trump’s Deposition in the E. Jean Carroll Case

Trump deposition tapes in E. Jean Carroll case released05:24

Donald says all women are alike: Trump’s expert on his deposition starred in civil rape trial10:03

Trump Defends Access Hollywood Tape: Stars Have “Historically” Caught Women08:39

See Donald Trump under oath: Forensic vet sees problems in civil rape trial testimony06:55

Trump rape trial: Watch the tape of Trump under oath that the jurors watched in court04:08

Trump defends ‘Access Hollywood’ tape comments during deposition: ‘True with stars’03:28

Watch all published portions of Trump’s deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case48:26

Trump insults attorney, confuses E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife in deposition video03:01

Trump distances himself from GOP ahead of 202405:08 race

Trump under oath! Facing Access Hollywood Tape in Civil Rape Trial03:47

Lawrence: Insider witness report is Trump’s new worry06:38

Lawrence: Garland hints Trump may be next after Proud Boy sentencing02:36

Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy02:22

DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues ‘wave of new subpoenas’: NYT06:15

Guilty: MAGA militia face jail after Trump says get ready: Melber report10:07

For Trump, the GOP primary is debating a question of risk versus reward04:39

Trump Town Hall: How the Media Covers a Seditious Presidential Candidate06:58

Newly leaked text confirms that Tucker Carlson is also privately racist06:57

Trump forced under oath: What jurors in the civil rape trial heard in court07:21

Joe: The defenses Trump lawyers use are from the bad old days07:47

Watch all published portions of former President Trump’s deposition in the civil case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her in a department store in the 1990s. Edits and omissions in the posted video were made before MSNBC obtained the footage. May 5, 2023

