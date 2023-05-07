Jill Biden and Melania Trump go viral in blue at King Charles coronation – Footwear News





First Lady Jill Biden brought a bold blue style with a classic finish to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. Biden arrived at the event alongside her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

For the occasion, Dr Biden donned a royal blue skirt suit. Her ensemble consisted of a structured top and a coordinating midi skirt. She completed the outfit with matching gloves and a small square clutch in a neutral color.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London.

First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023 ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen consort Camilla.

Giving her look a chic twist, Biden added a blue bow to her hair, which was paired to the side and styled straight. As for footwear, Biden slipped into a pair of nude pointy-toe pumps. The timeless silhouette featured a pointed, pointed heel counter at the back and was set on a slim stiletto heel.

Biden’s outfit immediately went viral on social media, with some observers saying it resembled the Ralph Lauren ensemble Melania Trump wore to former President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade in 2017.

President John F Kennedy (1917 – 1963) and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961.

Melania’s wardrobe included a cropped turtleneck top paired with a coordinating midi dress, gloves and light blue pumps. At the time, Melania’s look was notably compared to Jackie Kennedy’s coat dress by Cassini, which she also coordinated with long white gloves for the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961.

(L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with First Lady Melania Trump during the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

When it comes to fashion, the first lady’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. She mostly wore midi skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics.

For shoes, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones by Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

Point-toe pumps in jewel tones and metallics are also a staple for her brighter ensembles, from brands like Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP, Prada and Jimmy Choo. During the warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony which precedes the King’s procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal Family in a parade to Buckingham Palace.

PHOTOS: See all the star-studded guests at the coronation of King Charles III.

Ashley Rushford is Footwear News’ digital editor. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley earned her BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

