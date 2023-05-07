Karnataka Assembly elections | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow starts in Bangalore with a bang





With just four days to go until Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi staged a massive road show in the city on Saturday, greeting large numbers of cheering crowds, who had lined up from both sides of the road. The 26 km roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in South Bangalore to Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank was covered in about three hours. Modi’s roadshow traversed parts of southern and central Bengaluru, touching around a dozen segments of the Assembly. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan. Standing on the specially designed vehicle, Modi waved to the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting slogans “Modi, Modi”, “Jai Bajarangbali”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and shouting loud cheers in what appeared to be a “party atmosphere” at several locations. In many places, people poured flower petals as his cavalcade slowly crossed the stretch, to the sound of drumbeats. The Prime Minister also responded by raining the flower petals gathered on the vehicle, towards the crowd. Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including the erection of barricades, to ensure the tour ran smoothly. Enhanced security has been put in place. According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the road. The entire distance was adorned in saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters also wore saffron shawls and caps. The saffron flag, which looked like the ‘Bhagwa flag’ with Lord Hanuman’s face on it, was spotted in several places. Cultural teams were also stationed at various locations along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of female “Pourakarmikas” (civic workers) were seen gathered at a location to greet Modi. The much shorter roadshow, around 10 km, between the Kempegowda statue in Thippasandra and the circle of Trinity, will take place on Sunday. Keeping in mind the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), the BJP modified Modi’s two-day Bangalore roadshow on Friday, scheduling the full event today and a shorter one on May 7. . The roadshow, which was previously scheduled to run for eight hours on Saturdays only, was split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public. Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

