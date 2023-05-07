Politics
Photos of the coronation of King Charles III
It’s time! Police officers marched along the procession route in central London as festivities for the coronation of King Charles III began on May 6.
Meanwhile, guards marched past Buckingham Palace in march.
At Westminster Abbey, the guests followed one another to find their places.
A-list attendees included Lionel Richie, who performs at Sunday’s Coronation Concert.
There too: his companion american idol judge and co-star of the concert, Katy Perry, dressed in bespoke Vivienne Westwood.
Dame Emma Thompson waved to the crowds outside the Abbey.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended with his wife, Carrie.
First Lady Jill Biden represented the United States, with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, carrying Markarian.
King Letsie III of Lesotho and Senator Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho arrived in royal shades of blue.
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau was present hand in hand with his wife Sophie.
Members of the Royal Family of Monaco, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, made their entrance.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain stood out with their luminous hues.
Australian singer Nick Cave donned a black suit for the occasion.
Members of the royal family, including Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stepped into the regalia.
Princess Anne donned her meaningful outfit for the big day.
Prince Andrew was also present, despite stepping down from public royal duties.
Kate’s siblings, James and Pippa Middleton, were also present.
Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles was also in attendance.
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium chose pink for the day.
Members of the Thai royal family, King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, entered arm in arm.
Greek Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, the Crown Princess who wore Mary Katrantzou stepped out in blues.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands were also present.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark stepped out in bold hues.
Rounding out the visiting royal family: Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden and his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, also joined.
Here we go ! King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, started their carriage ride from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Despite the rain, thousands of people marched through the streets as the procession progressed.
Charles waved to the crowd from his seat in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage which was commissioned to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne in 2012. Six Windsor Grays horses pulled the coach over the Coronation Path: Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.
Camilla wore a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield and created at the designer’s couture workshops in Battersea, London.
The archbishop was waiting for the king and queen outside the abbey.
Charles made his arrival, showing off his coronation robe.
George stood to attention with his fellow pages.
Kate did not wear a tiara for the coronation, but rather a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bars, crystal and silver thread embroidered with three-dimensional leaves. (Princess Charlotte wore a similar piece!)
Camilla walked down the aisle.
A dramatic shot of Charles’ dress.
An overview of the historic entrance.
William and Kate stood with their children during the ceremony, while Prince Harry could be seen a few rows behind.
The wreaths were presented at the start of the ceremony.
A look at the crowns the king and queen will later wear.
Queen Camilla took her place at the front of the abbey.
The king and queen stood side by side during the ceremony.
Inside, Charlotte and Louis were surrounded by their mom and dad.
Prince Louis couldn’t help but let out a yawn during the ceremony.
Kate dutifully paid attention throughout the ceremony.
Charlotte sang a hymn after Louis left the ceremony.
The cameras closed in on Charles leaving his mark at the ceremony.
The King and Queen exchanged a silent look during the service.
Charles, now in gold, held a sword during the ceremony.
Addressing his father, William said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and the faith and truth which I will bring to you, as your lineage of life and limbs. So help me God.”
British politician Penny Mordaunt was the first-ever woman to perform the traditional exchanges of the Sword of State and the Jeweled Sword. Holding the artifact, she walked ahead of the king for the rest of the ceremony.
William placed a kiss on his father’s cheek after the coronation.
The newly crowned king paused after his historic moment.
And with that, the royal family began to leave.
King Charles walked out of the abbey as the royal family looked on and Kate curtseyed.
Will and Kate led Charlotte and Louis out of the abbey.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were wowed by their official outfits.
The king stood out in a sea of red coats.
A photo of Queen Camilla through the top of the carriage.
The King returned to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, which has been the traditional mode of post-coronation transport since King William IV was crowned in 1831.
It took several horses to transport the heavy carriage.
What rain? The 1.3 mile procession began as revelers along the streets celebrated their new king and queen.
And a moment in the rain for Kate.
Charlotte mirrored her mother.
Louis looked through the rainy car.
Prince Edward also took a peek inside his carriage.
Just like George and Charlotte.
Princess Anne took part in the coronation procession after the coronation ceremony as “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting”. The prestigious post, which Princess Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers, a Golden Staff and a Silver Staff, were placed near the monarch to protect them from harm.
Returning to Buckingham Palace after the coronation, Charles and Camilla received a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces who took part in the parade.
Charles and Camilla watched “God Save the King” play.
George continued his duties, wearing his grandfather’s robe for the time being.
The new monarch wore two crowns on his coronation day. After the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, King Charles exchanged St Edward’s Crown which is traditionally only used at the coronation itself for the Imperial State Crown (pictured here)
Standing on the central balcony of Buckingham Palace, King Charles made his first appearance as a monarch alongside Queen Camilla.
In his official title as monarch, King Charles greeted his supporters.
Queen Camilla also greeted the crowds from Buckingham Palace.
Prince George and his fellow official pages stood between his parents, siblings and new monarchs King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Dressed in full dress, Prince George and two of the other pages admired the view from the royal balcony.
The Royals shared the balcony to celebrate the historic occasion, and Prince Louis looked the most excited of them all!
Charlotte and Louis gave their best royal waves while waving to the crowds with Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their parents.
Louis showed his big sister something in the distance, perhaps an eye-catching moment during the Royal Navy, Army Corps and Royal Air Force flypast.
Prince Louis spotted plenty of notable activity as he looked over the crowds gathered around Buckingham Palace.
The newly crowned couple enjoyed their moment on the balcony.
