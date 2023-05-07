Photos of the coronation of King Charles III





Loic Venance/AFP via Getty



It’s time! Police officers marched along the procession route in central London as festivities for the coronation of King Charles III began on May 6.

Christopher Furlong/Getty



Meanwhile, guards marched past Buckingham Palace in march.







BBC



At Westminster Abbey, the guests followed one another to find their places.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images



A-list attendees included Lionel Richie, who performs at Sunday’s Coronation Concert.

Katy Perry.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



There too: his companion american idol judge and co-star of the concert, Katy Perry, dressed in bespoke Vivienne Westwood.



Jacob King/PA Images via Getty



Dame Emma Thompson waved to the crowds outside the Abbey.

WPA/Shutterstock Pool



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended with his wife, Carrie.



Andrew Matthews – WPA/Getty Pool



First Lady Jill Biden represented the United States, with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, carrying Markarian.

Jeff Spicer/Getty



King Letsie III of Lesotho and Senator Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho arrived in royal shades of blue.



Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau was present hand in hand with his wife Sophie.

Jeff Spicer/Getty



Members of the Royal Family of Monaco, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, made their entrance.



David Fisher/Shutterstock



King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain stood out with their luminous hues.

Karwai Tang/WireImage



Australian singer Nick Cave donned a black suit for the occasion.



BBC



Members of the royal family, including Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stepped into the regalia.

Princess Anne.

David Fisher/Shutterstock



Princess Anne donned her meaningful outfit for the big day.



Dan Mullan/Getty Images



Prince Andrew was also present, despite stepping down from public royal duties.













WPA/Shutterstock Pool



Kate’s siblings, James and Pippa Middleton, were also present.





Andrew Parker-Bowles.

David Fisher/Shutterstock



Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles was also in attendance.

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty



King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium chose pink for the day.

Joe Giddens/PA Images



Members of the Thai royal family, King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, entered arm in arm.

Toby Melville – WPA/Getty Pool



Greek Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, the Crown Princess who wore Mary Katrantzou stepped out in blues.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty



Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands were also present.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty



Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark stepped out in bold hues.

Dan Charity – WPA/Getty Pool



Rounding out the visiting royal family: Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden and his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria.

Ben Stansall – WPA/Getty Pool



French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, also joined.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images



Here we go ! King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, started their carriage ride from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

BBC



Despite the rain, thousands of people marched through the streets as the procession progressed.

Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty



Charles waved to the crowd from his seat in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage which was commissioned to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne in 2012. Six Windsor Grays horses pulled the coach over the Coronation Path: Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.

BBC



Camilla wore a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield and created at the designer’s couture workshops in Battersea, London.

Andrew Milligan – WPA/Getty Pool



The archbishop was waiting for the king and queen outside the abbey.

BBC



Charles made his arrival, showing off his coronation robe.





Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images



George stood to attention with his fellow pages.





Jeff Spicer/Getty



Kate did not wear a tiara for the coronation, but rather a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bars, crystal and silver thread embroidered with three-dimensional leaves. (Princess Charlotte wore a similar piece!)





Queen Camilla with Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles and his cousin Arthur Eliot.

BBC



Camilla walked down the aisle.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images



A dramatic shot of Charles’ dress.

James Veysey/Shutterstock



An overview of the historic entrance.

Press Association via AP Images



William and Kate stood with their children during the ceremony, while Prince Harry could be seen a few rows behind.

Jonathan Brady – Pool WPA/Getty Images



The wreaths were presented at the start of the ceremony.

BBC



A look at the crowns the king and queen will later wear.

Queen Camille.

BBC



Queen Camilla took her place at the front of the abbey.

BBC



The king and queen stood side by side during the ceremony.





BBC



Inside, Charlotte and Louis were surrounded by their mom and dad.

Prince Louis.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty



Prince Louis couldn’t help but let out a yawn during the ceremony.

Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images



Kate dutifully paid attention throughout the ceremony.

BBC



Charlotte sang a hymn after Louis left the ceremony.

BBC



The cameras closed in on Charles leaving his mark at the ceremony.

VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The King and Queen exchanged a silent look during the service.





King Charles.

BBC



Charles, now in gold, held a sword during the ceremony.













BBC



Addressing his father, William said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and the faith and truth which I will bring to you, as your lineage of life and limbs. So help me God.”

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty



British politician Penny Mordaunt was the first-ever woman to perform the traditional exchanges of the Sword of State and the Jeweled Sword. Holding the artifact, she walked ahead of the king for the rest of the ceremony.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty



William placed a kiss on his father’s cheek after the coronation.









King Charles wearing St Edward’s crown.

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty



The newly crowned king paused after his historic moment.

Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images



And with that, the royal family began to leave.

BBC



King Charles walked out of the abbey as the royal family looked on and Kate curtseyed.

Press Association via AP Images



Will and Kate led Charlotte and Louis out of the abbey.

Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images



The Prince and Princess of Wales were wowed by their official outfits.

Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images



The king stood out in a sea of ​​red coats.

Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images



A photo of Queen Camilla through the top of the carriage.





Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images



The King returned to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, which has been the traditional mode of post-coronation transport since King William IV was crowned in 1831.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images



It took several horses to transport the heavy carriage.

Dan Kitwood/Getty



What rain? The 1.3 mile procession began as revelers along the streets celebrated their new king and queen.













And a moment in the rain for Kate.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty



Charlotte mirrored her mother.

Prince Louis.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Louis looked through the rainy car.

Prince Edward.

ROB PINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty



Prince Edward also took a peek inside his carriage.

Samir Hussein/WireImage



Just like George and Charlotte.





Princess Anne.

Dan Mullan/Getty



Princess Anne took part in the coronation procession after the coronation ceremony as “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting”. The prestigious post, which Princess Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers, a Golden Staff and a Silver Staff, were placed near the monarch to protect them from harm.

BBC



Returning to Buckingham Palace after the coronation, Charles and Camilla received a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces who took part in the parade.

BBC



Charles and Camilla watched “God Save the King” play.

BBC



George continued his duties, wearing his grandfather’s robe for the time being.

King Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown.

ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty



The new monarch wore two crowns on his coronation day. After the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, King Charles exchanged St Edward’s Crown which is traditionally only used at the coronation itself for the Imperial State Crown (pictured here)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock



Standing on the central balcony of Buckingham Palace, King Charles made his first appearance as a monarch alongside Queen Camilla.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images



In his official title as monarch, King Charles greeted his supporters.

Queen Camille.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images



Queen Camilla also greeted the crowds from Buckingham Palace.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



Prince George and his fellow official pages stood between his parents, siblings and new monarchs King Charles and Queen Camilla.





Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock



Dressed in full dress, Prince George and two of the other pages admired the view from the royal balcony.

Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images



The Royals shared the balcony to celebrate the historic occasion, and Prince Louis looked the most excited of them all!

Samir Hussein/WireImage



Charlotte and Louis gave their best royal waves while waving to the crowds with Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their parents.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images



Louis showed his big sister something in the distance, perhaps an eye-catching moment during the Royal Navy, Army Corps and Royal Air Force flypast.

Prince Louis spotted plenty of notable activity as he looked over the crowds gathered around Buckingham Palace.

Leon Neal / SWIMMING POOL / AFP



The newly crowned couple enjoyed their moment on the balcony.



