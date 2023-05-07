Trump reacts to Biden’s absence from King Charles coronation





Donald Trump on Saturday called out President Joe Biden for not attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, saying the people of the UK were “insulted” by his absence.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in a coronation ceremony which was watched by millions across the UK and around the world. Charles III became head of state following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September. This coronation ceremony is the first held in the UK for 70 years.

Biden did not attend the ceremony, but first lady Jill Biden attended, along with her 22-year-old granddaughter, Finnegan.

While speaking on his social media platform, Truth Social, the former president called out Joe Biden saying, “Joe Biden should have been at the coronation of King Charles III. Is that really too much to ask? The British people are greatly insulted. No wonder we’re losing support all over the world. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

In an earlier post Saturday to Truth Social, Trump also wished the King and Queen well, writing, “Good luck and best wishes to the wonderful new King and Queen of the United Kingdom. You are two very special people. What your reign be a Long and Glorious one. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!!!”

Nile Gardiner, foreign policy analyst and former aide to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, also called out Biden on Twitter for his absence, tweeting: “Leaders around the world attend the coronation of King Charles III today. Even the French president is there. Joe Biden, notably absent, could not be bothered. What message does this send to America’s closest ally? Biden is a petty, arrogant, mocking disgrace.

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday: “It should be noted that Trump did not attend the coronation of King Charles III either. In fact, no sitting US president has ever attended a British coronation. So while Biden’s decision may not be popular with everyone, it’s not unprecedented.”

Jill Biden attended the coronation with her granddaughter dressed in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The day before, the first lady had also been photographed with Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, during a reception given by Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, underscored the importance of Jill Biden’s attire on Twitter, writing on Saturday morning, “The Language of Colors.”

Former President Donald Trump (left) is seen in Turnberry, Scotland on Tuesday. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Monday in Washington, DC Trump called out Biden on Saturday for not attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, saying the people of the UK were “insulted” by his absence. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images) / (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, second son of King Charles III and Princess Diana, and brother of future King Prince William, was also absent from the coronation ceremony. Markle stayed in California with her and Harry’s children.

Update 05/06/2023, 1:02 PM ET: This article has been updated with comment from Craig Agranoff.

