War with China | Notice





Is war with China approaching? Experts say: Captain J. Fanell, Office of Naval Intelligence, US Pacific Fleet: “Past US administrations have overlooked the importance of having a Navy capable of fighting and winning wars at sea. The Navy is a national disgrace and is not not able to defend not only our interest in the Indo-Pacific, but even in defense of our homeland. Inaction threatens America’s security. To stop this decline, we need a law on naval production that will restore American sea power today. The American Navy is already depleted.” Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute: “China is ready for war and America is ill-prepared for it. The only thing we know is that China is rapidly preparing for war now. People at the Pentagon, Bureau oval, pretend not to notice.” Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Deputy Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command: “The United States will be at war with China in two years. Hope I’m wrong. My instincts tells me that I will fight in 2025. Minihan said because Taiwan and the United States will have presidential elections in 2024, the United States will be distracted, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have the opportunity to move to Taiwan. Dr. Ross Babbage, Center for Strategic Assessments in Washington DC. “A major war in the Indo-Pacific is more likely now than at any time since World War II. I am convinced that the challenges facing the United States are serious, and its citizens must be made aware of them. China would likely launch a lightning air, sea and cyber assault to take control of key strategic targets in Taiwan within hours, before the US and its allies could step in. China has more than 1,350 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles to strike U.S. and allied forces in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and U.S.-held territories in the Western Pacific It is difficult for the United States to wage a war with thousands of miles across the Pacific against an adversary that possesses the world’s largest navy and largest air force in Asia.These operations would most likely be accompanied by cyberoffensives aimed at disrupting electricity, gas, water, transport, health care and other public services. The US economy depends on Chinese resources and manufactured goods, many of which have military applications. American consumers rely on Chinese products, from electronics to furniture to shoes. A war would put an end to this trade. Supply chains must be reconfigured to shift production to the United States or allied nations, and the United States must pursue strategic momentum to restore its dominance in global manufacturing.” These are some of the expert warnings about it. President George Washington said on January 8, 1790, “Preparing for war is one of the most effective ways to preserve peace. Joe Rebar, Chamokin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/opinion/war-with-china/article_9b9eae70-e941-11ed-aedb-8702a1135c82.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos