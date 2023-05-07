More than five million first-time voters will take part in the next elections in Turkey





The upcoming elections in Turkey on May 14 will see more than five million new voters take part, which should have a significant impact on the tight race between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP. . Ozer Sencar, the director of Turkish polling firm MetroPoll, reports that 78% of voters in the 18-24 age group have expressed their intention to vote, with half of younger voters preferring Kilicdaroglu, while Erdogan is expected to vote. receive about 30% of the votes. vote in this age group. Young people in Turkey express a growing sense that meritocracy is no longer enough to climb the ladder in public institutions. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have tried to appeal to the youth vote in recent years. Erdogan is trying to appeal to the nationalist sentiments of the new generation with his campaign centered on the defense industry. Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu sought to appeal to young people’s sense of freedom. During the election campaign, the opposition presidential candidate makes heart emojis with his hands and tells young people that they can criticize him as much as they want without fear. Turkey wields significant power on the world stage, with a population of 85 million, and being a NATO member with strong defense ties to Russia. Turkey is also sitting on Sweden’s request to join NATO because of the latter’s alleged support for Kurdish organizations that Ankara considers terrorists. The world, including policymakers in Delhi, would like to see a pragmatic administration take the reins in Ankara, especially given Turkey’s hostile stance towards India and its support for Pakistan’s claims over Kashmir. However, it remains to be seen which card the majority of Turkish voters have up their sleeve.

