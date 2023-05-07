Just joking | Master of masks and politics of latex & loco

“Oh, this is where news is made. The then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, dropped this right word in 2007 during a visit to the editorial staff of an English daily in Ahmedabad.

It was an election year for Gujarat. The December poll was also an opportunity for Modi to not only mock his opponents but also show his ability to stand up to the taunts thrown at him.

Then-Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s “Maut Ka Saudagar” joke was a boon to him reaping electoral dividends in this Assembly ballot.

Gujarats 2007 Appointment with Democracy also witnessed a strange campaign strategy called ‘Modi Masks’. Thousands of volunteers donning ‘Modi’ masks thronged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign rallies to convert their little girl popularity in votes. The group accomplished the mission brilliantly. One of the headlines after the polls shouted: Masks and ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’ seal it for Modi.

That was 13 years before surgical masks became a regular part of all of our lives. The “mask trick” was copied by opposition parties in other states later.

A few months after the elections, the editor of this English daily was busy drafting a plea for early bail, to be filed in the High Court of Gujarat.

Long before IPC Section 124(A) succeeded in seducing cops in Uttar Pradesh (remember Siddique Kappan…) and other states, Gujarat police had brought charges of sedition against this publisher. The court then let him go, but it was a moment of reckoning for him and his colleagues that the NaMos News Manufacturing comment meant business.

Members of the media and people stand outside a building housing BBC offices, where income tax officers are conducting a search, in New Delhi, India, February 14, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Anushree fadnavis



Recently, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) also experienced such a moment of enlightenment after airing a documentary about him. Power of Modis words took on a pan-Indian avatar in 2014 with the Ache Din BJP campaign and resounding victory in Lok Sabha polls.

The next wake up moment for India was on the night of November 8, 2016. The ‘Mitron’ The speech that night was filled with slogans and promises and it took India a while to grasp the true meaning of Modis’ punch lines.

Cut to 2023, Kerala has now earned its place in Modi’s scheme. Although the state has found a place in many of its “Mann Ki Baat” lectures, the politics of Gods Own Country have been an intriguing mystery to him thus far.

Children wear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mask and display the new 2000 banknote as they salute the demonetization milestone in Jammu. Photo PTI



A few developments in the recent past have helped him decode this riddle shrouded in a mystery within a riddle.

The first silver lining for him came from the Kerala government in the form of a botched plan for a railway. NaMo was quick to seize the opportunity and soon a classy, ​​swoon-worthy locomotive and the first of its kind started rolling on the tracks of Keralas.

Another opportunity came in the form of an invitation laced with snow-white latex and community overtones from a spiritual guru, who preaches the message of “love thy neighbour” to the world.

Modi is a master at handling communal issues, a skill he learned from the Gujarat lab. Thus, his response to the invitation was quick. In a few days, he lands in the land of Parasurama with a bouquet of promises and slogans. The slogan this time is: the model of Kerala for the rest of India.

However, latex, at present, seems like too sticky an enigma for Modi. But, he is a magician in measuring the elasticity of voters’ minds.

Of course, punchlines (“LDF will come…”) and latex are nothing new to Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front. But a determined Modi with a slogan for Kerala is new to them. They are also aware that Vande Bharat is just the tail end of a train full of sops to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photo: PTI



With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls so close, will latex change its hue to saffron in Kerala? Will the lotus bloom on the rubber trees? Will voters in Kerala wear Modi latex masks?

No clear answers yet, but the LDF and the opposition United Democratic Front in Kerala got a new slogan during the Prime Minister’s recent visit: Don’t underestimate Modi’s power. words.