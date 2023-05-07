US ambassador questions Beijing’s recently amended counterintelligence law





US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns. AFP

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said the law could make some ordinary jobs for US businessmen, academics and journalists illegal in the country, Asia Times reported. On April 26, the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee passed an amendment to strengthen the country’s anti-espionage law, which will go into effect on July 1. According to Asia Times, the definition of offenders will be expanded from those who “join or accept assignments” from a spy organization to those who “take refuge there”. China is the world’s largest jailer of journalists and exporter of propaganda content: news group China’s Xi Jinping holds ‘long and meaningful’ call with Zelensky Coverage will also be expanded from “state secrets and intelligence” to “other documents, data, materials and items related to national security and interests”. Burns during a webinar hosted by the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank, said on Tuesday: “This is a law that could potentially make it illegal in China the kind of mundane activities that companies should be doing. We need to know more about it, so we are asking questions here in Beijing.” Burns said U.S. companies must do their due diligence before they can agree to major investment deals, while they must also have full access to economic data to make projections. “The law could potentially jeopardize university research. Professors and journalists could get involved. But what we know so far is not positive,” he said, according to Asia Times. (With ANI entries) Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

