Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Ground History and IPL Records





Gujarat Titans will face Lucknow Super Giants today in Game 51 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium. This is the second match between GT and LSG of the IPL 2023 season. LSG hosted GT for a game at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium earlier this season, where a brilliant bowling performance helped the visitors defend a 136-point goal. Lucknow will be keen to avenge that loss when they face Gujarat today. Before the match starts, here’s a look at the pitch history of Narendra Modi Stadium. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL Records & Stats Ahmedabad’s ground looked good for hitting in the early games but in the previous match at the world’s biggest cricket stadium, Delhi Capitals scored 130 runs and denied Gujarat Titans victory. DC limited the GT to 125/6, winning the game by five points. It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays out today in Ahmedabad. In the final game of the afternoon at this stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders chased a goal of 205 points against Gujarat Titans. Here is a list of some essential stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Ahmedabad: IPL matches played: 12 Matches won by teams beating first: 4 Matches won by teams beating second: 8 Tied Matches: 0 Abandoned matches: 0 Best individual score: 106* – Jos Buttler (RR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022 The best bowling figures: 4/11 – Mohammed Shami (GT) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023 Best team score: 207/7 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023 Lowest team score: 123/9 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021 Most successful chase: 207/7 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023 Average score of the first rounds: 165 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Field Report The pitch report from the last match at Narendra Modi Stadium suggested the wicket was flat and good for the stick, but Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans only managed 255 runs in their 40 overs. The Tories kept the wicket relatively drier for the previous match due to the rain. With no rain forecast in Ahmedabad today, the Tories are unlikely to prepare for another dry wicket. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL Last Match Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five points in the latest IPL game hosted by Ahmedabad. DC captain David Warner won the toss and elected to strike first. Half a century of Aman Khan helped the visitors score 130/8 from 20 overs. Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 59* 53 for GT but his efforts were in vain as the home side lost the match by five runs. Here is a brief summary of the scoreboard of the latest IPL 2023 match hosted by Ahmedabad: Short scores: Delhi Capitals 130/8 (Aman Khan 51, Mohammed Shami 4/11) beat Gujarat Titans (Hardik Pandya 59*, Ishant Sharma 2/23) by 5 points.



