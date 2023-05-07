Ganjar prepares a strategy to respond to the defeat of Jokowi in 6 regencies/cities in East Java









Surabaya – The presidential candidate of the PDI Perjuangan (PDI-P), Ganjar Pranowo, went on safari to Surabaya. Ganjar made East Java (East Java) one of the ballots for the upcoming presidential election in 2024. He also revealed a strategy to get maximum votes from residents of East Java. In the 2019 presidential election, the PDIP, which then carried Joko Widodo, lost in 6 regencies/cities in East Java. Ganjar said he had a special strategy to avenge the defeat. He is optimistic about his ability to win all 6 regencies/cities in the 2024 presidential election. “Of course there is data, there are models and we hope that whether it is the legislative candidates, whether it is the structure of course, everything can be approached with a method or a method that has local characteristics. from this place.So he can communicate more with community groups better,” Ganjar said in Surabaya, Saturday (6/5/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The six districts in East Java where Jokowi lost in the 2019 presidential election were Pacitan, Bondowoso, Situbondo, Sampang, Pamekasan and Sumenep. Ganjar hopes that executives in East Java can optimally descend to residents of the 6 regencies. The Central Java governor also advised cadres who work under them to take care of each other’s feelings, especially supporters of other presidential candidates, so that there is no friction. “At least don’t hurt people,” he said. Ganjar himself has not personally revealed his voting target in East Java for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. “The goal will be prepared by each DPD and accumulated by the DPP. Yes, let them count them later,” he said. Watch the video “A political communications expert’s perspective on Ganjar showing his intimacy with Jokowi“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(dpe/dte)

