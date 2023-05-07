The need to end strategic patience with Baku

In a comment, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed ways to make the sanctions less effective.

He writes: If the Islamic Republic of Iran is part of the East-West and North-South corridors, the effects of sanctions on the country will be mitigated in the medium term and the introduction of sanctions will be practically impossible in the long term, because the Iran plays an important role in regional and Asian economies. In view of this fact, it is necessary to pay special attention to increasing the speed of the junction from Iran to these corridors in the current year.

Admittedly, the policy of strategic patience vis-à-vis Baku has so far not yielded significant results. In fact, the pursuit of such a policy will not work and the Islamic Republic of Iran must use many other tools and options available.

Sobh-e-No: Victory Prayer in the Umayyad Mosque

In his editorial, Sobh-e-No referred to Raisi’s visit to Syria. It said: Ten years ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was planning a visit to Damascus after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, said sarcastically: “After praying at Saladin Ayubi’s grave, we will go to the great courtyard of the Umayyad Mosque to pray there!” Now, after 12 years of war in Syria and despite regional and international enemies against the Assad government, it is Iran that has celebrated its victory in Shamat at the place, and the president of our country prayed in the Umayyad mosque.

The Syrian people, with their resistance front supporting them, see these days the result of their years of resistance, and they forcefully remind their enemies that they will never abandon their values ​​and that they will oppose to all oppression, aggression and imposition of policies.

Ham Mihan: the hidden deterrent

In an analysis, Ham Mihan evoked the situation of the nuclear file. He wrote: It seems that a direct dialogue between Iran and Washington is unlikely given the events of the last year, as some politicians in the Raisi government believe there is no need to talk with Iran. ‘America. They argue that Iran can solve its problems by getting closer to Russia and China. In terms of geopolitical changes, the growing influence of China and Russia will present appropriate economic and security alternatives, which will directly favor Tehran. Apparently, the Raisi government is no longer interested in having Western companies as major trading partners and is counting on an economic future dependent on China and a security future dependent on Russia.

Although reformists disagreed with abandoning the nuclear program, they believed that reviving the JCPOA would bring more benefits to Iran. Now, with the isolation of this political faction, a group has come to power that is not at all afraid of being isolated by the West. On the contrary, by maintaining this situation, they are favoring an Iran that is on the verge of a nuclear eruption and they are not willing to give up the capabilities they have acquired. Some of them also believe that this situation gives a kind of hidden deterrence to Iran, which is considered a very valuable defense tool against foreign threats.

Kayhan: It seems some are unhappy with America’s humiliation!

Kayhan dedicated his op-ed to the President’s visit to Syria and said: The Iranian President’s recent visit to Syria, in addition to America and Israel, also had a special message for Western-leaning groups in Iran. Just a few years ago, in the midst of a war between the soldiers of Qassem Soleimani and the terrorists of the Islamic State, the radical reformist figures posing as experts were saying: “Syria wants the JCPOA too”! This specter claimed that through negotiations with America, the desired outcome in the region could be achieved at much lower cost!

America wanted to overthrow the ruling Syrian political system, but Syria persisted and Washington’s attempts ended in failure. In fact, a global project against the region and the Islamic countries has failed. On the contrary, Syria’s power and credibility have been greatly enhanced through an alliance with the resistance and the Islamic Republic. America knows that this problem can be generalized, and for this reason, it is deeply frustrated by the increase and extension of this process to other countries in the region.