Ahead of the 2023 elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi will today organize a 10 km tour in Bangalore. Check the traffic advisory

With only three days left until the Karnataka Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the second leg of the huge roadshow in Bangalore on Sunday, May 7. However, today the roadshow will be shorter due to the NEET entrance exam.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will hold a roadshow in Karnataka, an electoral district, on a 10 km stretch between the Kempegowda statue in Thippasandra and Trinity Circle in Bengaluru.

Keeping in mind the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), the BJP modified Modi’s two-day roadshow in Bangalore on Friday, scheduling the extensive event on Saturday and a shorter one on May 7. The saffron festival was previously meant to be held for eight o’clock on Saturday only, but it later split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconveniencing the public.

PM Modi Roadshow in Bangalore; Avoid these routes on Sunday, May 7:

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police notification, commuters/motorists may avoid the following roads from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today:

Raj Bhawan Road

Mekhri Circle

Road T Chowdaiah

Ramanamaharshi Road

old airport road

Suranjandas Road

MG Road

Jagadeeshnagar Cross

JB Nagar main road

BEML junction

80ft ROAD Indiranagar

New Thippasandra Road

12th Main Road 100 ft Road Indiranagar, Cauvery School

CMH Road

Road Sawmy Vivekananda

Halasuru Station

Trinity Junction

PM Modi’s Roadshow Saturday: Highlights

The 26 km roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank was covered in about three hours yesterday. Modi’s roadshow traversed parts of southern and central Bengaluru, touching around a dozen segments of the Assembly. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan.

Standing on the specially designed vehicle, Modi waved to the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting slogans “Modi, Modi”, “Jai Bajarangbali”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and shouting loud cheers in what appeared to be a “party atmosphere” at several locations. In many places, people poured flower petals as his cavalcade slowly crossed the stretch, to the sound of drumbeats.

The Prime Minister also responded by raining the flower petals gathered on the vehicle, towards the crowd. Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including the erection of barricades, to ensure the tour ran smoothly. Enhanced security has been put in place. According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the road.

The entire distance was adorned in saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters also wore saffron shawls and caps. The Saffron flag, which resembled the ‘Bhagwa flag’ with Lord Hanuman’s face on it, was spotted in several places. Cultural teams were also stationed at various locations along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of female “Pourakarmikas” (civic workers) were seen gathered at a location to greet Modi.

Voting will take place on May 10 (Wednesday) for the Karnataka Election 2023 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13 (Saturday).

