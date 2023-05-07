New York jury will have wide leeway to decide Trump’s civil claims





NEW YORK (AP) The jury hearing an opinion from columnists claiming she was raped by Donald Trump could begin deliberations as early as Tuesday, and they will have wide latitude to decide the veracity of the allegations against the former president.

Writer E. Jean Carroll, 79, testified that Trump raped her in 1996 in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury store in Manhattan after they had a chance meeting and bought lingerie together.

Trump, 76, said he never raped Carroll and was never with her at the department store. He was absent from the trial, although jurors saw excerpts of his videotaped deposition. He accused Carroll of fabricating allegations to fuel sales of his 2019 memoir.

The jury’s decision in the trial that involves a civil case, not a criminal one, can come down to who they believe the most. Here’s more on how the jury will reach their verdict:

___

WHEN WILL THE DELIBERATIONS BEGIN?

Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for Monday in hopes that attorneys for Carroll and Trump will complete their statements by the end of the day.

The judge is expected to read instructions on the law to the jury on Tuesday, with deliberations to begin immediately after.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave Trump one last chance to seek testimony, but the former president’s lawyers said he was likely to decline the offer.

___

WHAT WILL THE JURIES DECIDE?

Kaplan told the nine jurors at the start of the trials that the central claim was for assault and battery.

He said that in a civil case, battery can result from the slightest unlawful touching of another person.

The law does not distinguish between different degrees of violence. It totally prohibits all non-consensual touching, at least to the most violent, that a reasonable person would find offensive. In other words, anything from a soft but unwanted kiss on the cheek to stabbing someone with a knife could be battery for the purposes of a civil case like this, Kaplan said.

Jurors will be asked to decide whether Carroll has proven Trump committed battery. If they decide that Trump committed battery, they are expected to be asked to what extent. After that, Carroll’s attorney moved that jurors be asked separately whether Carroll has proven that Trump engaged in forcible touching, sexual abuse and rape. The judge has not yet made a decision on this proposal.

The lawsuit also involves a claim by Carroll that Trump made defamatory comments while denying his allegations.

For libel, jurors will be asked whether Carroll proved Trump’s statement was defamatory and whether clear and convincing evidence proved Trump made the statement maliciously.

___

WHAT IS AT STAKE?

If a jury agrees that Carroll has proven his assault and defamation claims, it can award compensatory and punitive damages. The amount belongs to the jury.

There’s no way Trump will go to jail over a case.

___

WHY IS THIS A CIVIL MATTER RATHER THAN A CRIMINAL CASE?

Carroll acknowledged during her testimony that she never went to the police.

His decision not to report a crime for so long rules out the possibility of prosecutors bringing criminal charges against Trump. Until recently, it would also have prevented Carroll from taking legal action. But last year, New York enacted a law temporarily allowing victims of sexual assault to sue their alleged attackers, no matter how long the assault occurred.

Because this is a civil matter, Trump was not required to be in court.

Unlike a criminal trial, where a prosecutor might have to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, a civil jury decides based on the preponderance of the evidence, meaning whether something is more likely to be true. that no.

To prove the defamation claim, Carroll is required to prove her claims with clear and convincing evidence, which is a higher legal standard than a preponderance of evidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-rape-trail-explainer-b81969ba9e3cc0406909497f87e9e14c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos