Karnataka Elections 2023 PM Modi 10 km mega roadshow in Bengaluru CHECK roads to avoid LATEST UPDATES

Image source: PTI. Prime Minister Modi greets party supporters and workers during a tour ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru.

PM Modi Roadshow in Bangalore Day 2: Prime Minister Modi held a major roadshow today (May 7) in Bengaluru which passed through several Assembly constituencies. The first part of this roadshow was held in around 13 constituencies on Saturday and the second leg is now taking place on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the May 10, 2023, Assembly elections. Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the poll-bound state for the final leg of the election campaign on Friday May 5.

The 10km roadshow took place between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. from the Kempegowda Statue at Thippasandrato Trinity Circle. Thousands of people participated in the roadshow.

Traffic arrangements by Bengaluru Police | Routes and Roads to Avoid – DETAILS

Considering PM Modi’s roadshow, regular commuters can avoid the following routes from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Areas include Old Airport Road, Trinity Junction, Mekhri Circle and MG Road etc.

The tour schedule has changed due to NEET exams:

Keeping the NEET exams in mind, KarnatakaBJP has made changes to Prime Minister NarendraModi’s two-day tour of Bengaluru ahead of the Assembly elections in the state by scheduling a high-profile event on May 6 and a shorter one on May 7, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlajes said on Friday.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled for May 7 (Sunday).

“The PMNarendraModi road show will take place on May 6-7, preparations are underway. We had shared information in this regard with the public through the press. However, you (the media) have informed us of the examinations NEET on May 7 at 2:00 p.m., and the 26 km tour will cause inconvenience for (student writing) exams, Karandlajes said. brought to the Prime Minister’s attention, and Modi, who pays particular attention to children with initiatives such as “ParikshapeCharcha”, asked us to ensure that no inconvenience is caused even to a single student at the center examination at all costs.

So, the Prime Minister ordered the BJP state to make changes to the program, she said, as he wanted, some changes were made to the program.

“Previously we said on May 6th there would be a 10km road show, and on May 7th it would be 26km. Changing that, we will now be holding a 26km long distance on May 6th from SomeshwarBhavanRBI Ground to BengaluruSouth at Malleshwaram’s SankeyTank between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a shorter one of about 10 km between Kempegowda Statue and Thipasandrato Trinity Circle, which may be completed soon, will be held on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. /11:30 a.m., she said.

Further noting that few exam centers are located in the stretch where the roadshow will be held on Sunday, she said that if there were any students coming from that area, showing their hall tickets, the police were instructed. ensure they arrive at the test center on time. The roadshow, which was previously scheduled to run for eight hours on Saturdays only, was later split into two parts – Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. to avoid inconvenience to the general public should the rally be held. for a full day.

Accusing Congress of conspiring to disrupt Saturday’s tour, by putting ambulances linked to their workers and supporters or hospitals run by them, at locations along the 26km stretch that the PM is likely to complete in about 3 hours, said Karandlajes, they conspired to give the prime minister’s road show a bad name.

“We have asked the police to ensure that ambulances with patients reach the hospitals in time without any hindrance, we have also discussed with the SPG in this regard. We are monitoring things,” she said.

Previous PM Modi Roadshows:

Earlier on April 29 (Saturday), Prime Minister Modi had organized a 5.3 kilometer long tour in Bengaluru which passed through various places in the city including MagadiRoad, Nice Road Junction and Sumanahalli. On May 7, Prime Minister Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka on the last day of the election campaign for which preparations are already underway.

Even during the Gujarat elections, the prime minister organized a tour of more than 25 kilometers covering 19 constituencies of the Ahmedabad assembly. Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi.

During the roadshow, people lined up on both sides of the road the prime minister’s cavalcade passed and cheered him on. They also showered her with flower petals. As he rode on the roof of a truck, Prime Minister Modi greeted people waving his hands. The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has expressed confidence in staying in power with a full majority.

The vote will take place on May 10 and the results will be known on May 13.

PM Modi Road Show Congress:

The Congress party had asked the electoral commission not to allow PM Modi’s tour. However, the Commission gave a green signal. The ruling BJP hopes to recover from the anti-incumbent factor with the visit of Prime Minister Modi. BajrangDal’s proposed ban also helped the BJP gain traction late in the Karnataka election campaign.

The BJP challenged Congress to ban BajrangDal and claimed it had “insulted” Lord Hanuman. The party is also aiming to wrestle a large chunk of Bengalurucity’s 28 seats with Prime Minister Modi’s voter outreach.

