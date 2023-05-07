How can China arbitrate the Ukrainian crisis? | By Sultan M Hali

How can China arbitrate the Ukrainian crisis?

NEARLY 15 months have passed since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, but despite the heavy loss of human life or the massive exodus of Ukrainians to neighboring countries, neither the UN nor any world power has been able to end hostilities. In this grim scenario, a country offers a glimmer of hope and has shown its willingness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis. The success of a rapprochement between long-time enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran has raised hopes that China might be a suitable candidate for arbitration between the warring states of Russia and Iran. Ukraine. Last month’s meeting between Russian President Putin and China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping and this week’s detailed phone call between the Chinese president and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, have boosted prospects for a settlement of issues between Kyiv and Moscow.

The conference call between the Ukrainian and Chinese presidents highlighted President Xi’s reiteration of China’s central position on promoting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, and said Beijing’s decision to send a special representative on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication. with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis. Beijing’s accomplishment in not only bringing Riyadh and Tehran to the negotiating table, but also persuading them to bury the hatchet, resume diplomatic and trade relations has been widely hailed, but the resolution of the Ukraine crisis is a difficult problem to solve and requires refined diplomatic juggling.

What makes China a suitable candidate as a peacemaker in this complicated conflict? Hope springs eternally in the human bosom, and hostile nations experience the fatigue of battle and the weariness of war. Fortunately, sensible voices for peace and rationality are forming. More and more people realize that a protracted crisis is, to some extent, detrimental to everyone in the world, and that dialogue is the only viable way out. In every conflict, there are spoilers, who refuse to endorse peace and insist on adding fuel to the fire, being possessed by their block confrontation mindset, they are more determined to do their own nest, profiting from human tragedy. Other nations have tried unsuccessfully to use their influence to reach a compromise, but China’s emergence as a responsible member of the international community has motivated it to accelerate its efforts to ease tensions and promote peace talks since the beginning of the crisis.

One must take into account the Chinese Foreign Ministry document of February 2023 explaining Beijing’s position on the Ukrainian crisis, presenting a 12-point proposal to end the conflict by addressing both the symptoms and the root causes of the crisis, and reiterating the need to end the conflict through dialogue and negotiations. The first of the 12 points set out in the document states: The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively respected. The Scarlet Thread of the Chinese Book urges all parties to remain rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and escalating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even Become uncontrollable.

The document also said nuclear weapons should not be used and called for effective protection of civilians. Released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the plan urges an end to Western sanctions against Russia, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and measures to ensure the export of grain after the disruptions have caused the spike in world food prices last year. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from conflict areas. China’s peace plan calls for an end to the Cold War mentality that alludes to Beijing’s tendency to dominate the world by the United States and interfere in the affairs of other states.

On the contrary, one of Beijing’s harshest critics, Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, at a press conference in Tallinn, Estonia, rejected the document, saying that China has no not much credibility because she was unable to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine while promising a lasting friendship with Russia. As mentioned earlier, Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia in March 2023 resulted in an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukrainian issue with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, and the commitment that China would continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the crisis.

President Xi Jinping is uniquely positioned to enjoy the trust of his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. While some influencers may be biased in their approach to the crisis, China has pushed both sides to restore peace by taking a balanced and even-handed stance. From the start, Beijing has urged resolving the conflict through peaceful means. Some critics of China accuse Beijing of supplying arms to Moscow, the fact is that in addition to pledging to send a special envoy to Kiev, China has also pledged to continue to provide aid to Ukraine. No wonder, then, that the President of Ukraine took the opportunity to express his war-torn country’s gratitude to China for providing humanitarian aid and commending China’s important role in restoring peace. and the search for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

China’s unique positioning also stems from the fact that Beijing and Moscow have paved the way for major-country relations characterized by strategic trust and good neighborliness. Meanwhile, China-Ukraine relations have also witnessed 31 years of development and reached the level of strategic partnership. Moreover, China is not the creator of the crisis, nor a directly affected party, which gives Beijing the diplomatic space and the qualification to listen fully to the demands and concerns of Russia and Ukraine and play a responsible role in resolving the crisis. As for all other parties who truly expect a quick exit from the crisis and the restoration of peace, they should join China’s efforts and create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.

