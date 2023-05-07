Politics
First-time Turkish voters rally around opposition in crucial polls
Izmir, TURKEY 10 GB of free internet a month is rich, says Kaan Erdinc, a 19-year-old voter in the coastal city of Izmir, mocking incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promise to university students. This government has alreadyblocked half of the sites I want to use.
Erdogan is having a big meeting half a mile away, but Erdinc chooses to sit with his friends at a sidewalk cafe instead. Like many young people interviewed, he speaks to Al-Monitor only under a pseudonym. The first-year law student fears speaking out to foreign media could get him in trouble with his university, whose rector he describes as a staunch supporter of Erdogan and accuses of kicking out all good professors because they oppose the government.
Why would I want to hear him speak? I have listened to Erdogan all my life and look where we are neither my passport nor my degree would get me anywhere, he told Al-Monitor ahead of the crucial May 14 election. Polls indicate a neck and neck race, with opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu appearing to have a slight advantage in the second round, scheduled for May 28. Bekir Agirdir, the director of polling firm KONDA and known for his conservative estimates, places Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), two to five points ahead of Erdogan.
Tall and athletic, Erdinc is one of five million diverse young voters who will head to the polls for the first time, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Pollsters’ opinions of their choice vary, although many say he leans towards the opposition. However, most agree that young voters are thethe largest group of undecided voice.
What I want, I really, really want
Erdinc says he has decided who he will not vote for. However, he admits who he will vote for is more complicated as no candidate truly represents him or he sees himself as a 21st century politician.
His two friends nod. One of them, who laughingly refuses to be interviewed, has the signature of Kemal Ataturk, the founder of secular Turkey, tattooed on his forearm. Such tattoos are common in Izmir, a liberal city known as an opposition stronghold.
Despite pressure from his peers and parents, Erdinc says he hesitates for Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old retired civil servant. Kilicdaroglu just doesn’t excite me. But it’s either him or Muharrem Ince, he says, referring to the bombastic CHP castaway. I will vote against Erdogan in the second round.
Top pollsters TEAM and Turkiye Raporu argue that Ince, who has established himself as an 18-25 favorite, is starting to lose his shine, especially after blowing up during a an open mic event for young people.
Lesson number one for a budding politician: don’t associate with young people, quips Can Selcuki, an economist and pollster who runs Istanbul-based Turkiye Raporu.
Young voters have lost faith in traditional politics, Selcuki told Al-Monitor. We surveyed 3,000 young people in October 2021, and when we asked them which institutions they trusted, the judiciary, the police, the army, the parliament most answered none.” This makes them vulnerable to populism, a- he said, “and Ince is a quintessential populist politician. His vote is eroding, but not as fast as we would like.
Let’s celebrate the youth
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have tried to get Gen Z on their side through hard-hitting social media posts, music videos and promises of education and job opportunities. A month ago, Kilicdaroglu made his first appearance on Tik-Tok, promising young people that discriminatory questions would be banned in job interviews. Other videos aimed at young people followed, including theviral video where he explained his Alevi identity.
On May 1, Selahattin Demirtas, the imprisoned co-chairman of the People’s Democracy Party (HDP), which still has a great influence on Kurdish voters, launched an appeal to the youth. My young friends, vote for change, he said. HDP, whichclosure riskspresents its parliamentary candidates under the Green Left Party but supports Kilicdaroglu for the presidency.
On the other hand, Erdogan tried to woo young people with stories of glory in defense and technology. His speeches and clips aim to show how the two-decade rule of the justice and development parties has opened up more universities, state dormitories and sports centers.
But for many young people, like Erdinc, the campaign rhetoric seems hollow due to the reality of banned spring parties and popular websites, such asWikipedia, blocked for three years; brutal clashes ofprotestsagainst unpopular rectors imposed on universities,harsh punishment against civil disobedience and uprisingyouth unemployment. The alliance of the ruling parties with two conservative parties with misogynistic agendasirritated young conservative women. Even the pro-Erdogan camp privately admits that the president lost the youth vote, mainly because of small things such as angry remarks to students, bans on festivals or legal action against popular singers.
Selcuk Sirin, professor of applied psychology at New York University and author of Grow Up, Youth, writes in his weekly column Oksijen that the number of young Turks who do not work or go to school “equals the entire Norwegian population”. are mostly unhappy with the direction the country is taking, they are fed up with nepotism, lack of justice and pressure from all walks of life… They want more freedoms and justice, they want hope for the future.
Erdo-a
For Selim Oner, hope still rests with Erdogan. Turkey is no longer a lackey of Western countries, thanks to him, he boasts. Oner, in his early twenties, admits that life has been harder for two years and that his father’s furniture store is struggling in Gaziemir, one of Izmir’s working-class neighborhoods. But he adds, I don’t think the opposition can do better, neither economically nor politically.
His younger sister, who works with him at the store, said she would not vote for the ruling coalition but for the right-wing Good Party in the general elections. Her brother mocks as she claims she will decide her presidential choice once at the polls.
A recent poll by Turkiye Raporu indicates that 89% of young people plan to go to the polls. So far, the youth votes go to Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan and Ince, in descending order. But while young people are the smallest group in Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan’s overall vote, it’s a frontrunner with Ince, Selcuki said, predicting that young voters could gravitate towards the two main presidential candidates. The speed at which they spin will determine whether the president will be selected in the first or second round.
Most young people don’t own the struggle of their parents. For a conservative young woman, the headscarf is not a problem. She’s not worried about getting kicked out of college for wearing a headscarf, Selcuki says. Also, for a young secular liberal, seeing a doctor or a veiled official is not a problem. They are interested in more concrete questions, such as solutions to the problem of education, employment, justice.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/05/turkeys-first-time-voters-rally-around-opposition-crucial-polls
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- First-time Turkish voters rally around opposition in crucial polls
- Daily horoscope for May 07, 2023: Strengthen collaboration and teamwork
- Schools U15 Cricket season starts in May
- The best fashion Instagrams of the week: Emily Ratajkowski, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dua Lipa
- Other Thoughts on the Google Pixel Watch
- Coronation protesters chant ‘not my king’ – BBC News
- San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time
- How can China arbitrate the Ukrainian crisis? | By Sultan M Hali
- Jokowi allocates 800 billion rupees for road repairs in Lampung
- US networks play Royal Pomp – with a dose of reality TV – Deadline
- Why Hollywood writers are hitting and the immediate impact
- Miller comes second in 3K steeplechase on day two at Horizon League Outdoor Championship