First-time Turkish voters rally around opposition in crucial polls

Izmir, TURKEY 10 GB of free internet a month is rich, says Kaan Erdinc, a 19-year-old voter in the coastal city of Izmir, mocking incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promise to university students. This government has already blocked half of the sites I want to use.

Erdogan is having a big meeting half a mile away, but Erdinc chooses to sit with his friends at a sidewalk cafe instead. Like many young people interviewed, he speaks to Al-Monitor only under a pseudonym. The first-year law student fears speaking out to foreign media could get him in trouble with his university, whose rector he describes as a staunch supporter of Erdogan and accuses of kicking out all good professors because they oppose the government.

Why would I want to hear him speak? I have listened to Erdogan all my life and look where we are neither my passport nor my degree would get me anywhere, he told Al-Monitor ahead of the crucial May 14 election. Polls indicate a neck and neck race, with opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu appearing to have a slight advantage in the second round, scheduled for May 28. Bekir Agirdir, the director of polling firm KONDA and known for his conservative estimates, places Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), two to five points ahead of Erdogan.

Tall and athletic, Erdinc is one of five million diverse young voters who will head to the polls for the first time, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Pollsters’ opinions of their choice vary, although many say he leans towards the opposition. However, most agree that young voters are the the largest group of undecided voice.

What I want, I really, really want

Erdinc says he has decided who he will not vote for. However, he admits who he will vote for is more complicated as no candidate truly represents him or he sees himself as a 21st century politician.

His two friends nod. One of them, who laughingly refuses to be interviewed, has the signature of Kemal Ataturk, the founder of secular Turkey, tattooed on his forearm. Such tattoos are common in Izmir, a liberal city known as an opposition stronghold.

Despite pressure from his peers and parents, Erdinc says he hesitates for Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old retired civil servant. Kilicdaroglu just doesn’t excite me. But it’s either him or Muharrem Ince, he says, referring to the bombastic CHP castaway. I will vote against Erdogan in the second round.

Top pollsters TEAM and Turkiye Raporu argue that Ince, who has established himself as an 18-25 favorite, is starting to lose his shine, especially after blowing up during a an open mic event for young people.

Lesson number one for a budding politician: don’t associate with young people, quips Can Selcuki, an economist and pollster who runs Istanbul-based Turkiye Raporu.

Young voters have lost faith in traditional politics, Selcuki told Al-Monitor. We surveyed 3,000 young people in October 2021, and when we asked them which institutions they trusted, the judiciary, the police, the army, the parliament most answered none.” This makes them vulnerable to populism, a- he said, “and Ince is a quintessential populist politician. His vote is eroding, but not as fast as we would like.

Let’s celebrate the youth

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have tried to get Gen Z on their side through hard-hitting social media posts, music videos and promises of education and job opportunities. A month ago, Kilicdaroglu made his first appearance on Tik-Tok, promising young people that discriminatory questions would be banned in job interviews. Other videos aimed at young people followed, including the viral video where he explained his Alevi identity.

On May 1, Selahattin Demirtas, the imprisoned co-chairman of the People’s Democracy Party (HDP), which still has a great influence on Kurdish voters, launched an appeal to the youth. My young friends, vote for change, he said. HDP, which closure risks presents its parliamentary candidates under the Green Left Party but supports Kilicdaroglu for the presidency.

On the other hand, Erdogan tried to woo young people with stories of glory in defense and technology. His speeches and clips aim to show how the two-decade rule of the justice and development parties has opened up more universities, state dormitories and sports centers.

But for many young people, like Erdinc, the campaign rhetoric seems hollow due to the reality of banned spring parties and popular websites, such as Wikipedia, blocked for three years ; brutal clashes of protests against unpopular rectors imposed on universities, harsh punishment against civil disobedience and uprising youth unemployment . The alliance of the ruling parties with two conservative parties with misogynistic agendas irritated young conservative women . Even the pro-Erdogan camp privately admits that the president lost the youth vote, mainly because of small things such as angry remarks to students, bans on festivals or legal action against popular singers.

Selcuk Sirin, professor of applied psychology at New York University and author of Grow Up, Youth, writes in his weekly column Oksijen that the number of young Turks who do not work or go to school “equals the entire Norwegian population”. are mostly unhappy with the direction the country is taking, they are fed up with nepotism, lack of justice and pressure from all walks of life… They want more freedoms and justice, they want hope for the future.

Erdo-a

For Selim Oner, hope still rests with Erdogan. Turkey is no longer a lackey of Western countries, thanks to him, he boasts. Oner, in his early twenties, admits that life has been harder for two years and that his father’s furniture store is struggling in Gaziemir, one of Izmir’s working-class neighborhoods. But he adds, I don’t think the opposition can do better, neither economically nor politically.

His younger sister, who works with him at the store, said she would not vote for the ruling coalition but for the right-wing Good Party in the general elections. Her brother mocks as she claims she will decide her presidential choice once at the polls.

A recent poll by Turkiye Raporu indicates that 89% of young people plan to go to the polls. So far, the youth votes go to Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan and Ince, in descending order. But while young people are the smallest group in Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan’s overall vote, it’s a frontrunner with Ince, Selcuki said, predicting that young voters could gravitate towards the two main presidential candidates. The speed at which they spin will determine whether the president will be selected in the first or second round.

Most young people don’t own the struggle of their parents. For a conservative young woman, the headscarf is not a problem. She’s not worried about getting kicked out of college for wearing a headscarf, Selcuki says. Also, for a young secular liberal, seeing a doctor or a veiled official is not a problem. They are interested in more concrete questions, such as solutions to the problem of education, employment, justice.