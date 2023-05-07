Censors remove poverty videos





Chinese President Xi Jinping

According to reports, people in China are unaware of how widespread poverty is in the country due to propaganda and censorship. In a recent viral video, a retiree showed which groceries she could buy with 100 yuan, or $14.50, roughly her monthly pension and only source of income. The video was later deleted by Chinese authorities. A singer expressed widespread frustration among young, educated Chinese people over their dire finances and bleak job prospects, such as gig work. “I wash my face every day, but my pocket is cleaner than my face,” he sings. “I went to college to help rejuvenate China, not to deliver meals.” China is the world’s largest jailer of journalists and exporter of propaganda content: news group China’s Xi Jinping holds ‘long and meaningful’ call with Zelensky Her song was banned and her social media accounts were suspended, according to The New York Times. Last year, a migrant worker working hard to support his family garnered widespread sympathy and attention after he tested positive for COVID-19, and authorities released extensive details of his movements. He became known as the hardest working person in China. Censors blocked discussions about him and local authorities were stationed outside his home to prevent journalists from visiting his wife. According to China, it is a socialist country that aims to promote common prosperity. In 2021, its supreme leader, Xi Jinping, declared “a comprehensive victory in the battle against poverty”. Yet many people remain poor or live just above the poverty line. With the country’s bleak economic outlook and people’s growing concern about their future, poverty has become a taboo subject that can draw the ire of the government. China’s Cyberspace Administration announced in March that it would crack down on anyone who posts videos or messages that “deliberately manipulate sadness, incite polarization, create harmful information that harms the image of the Party and government, and disrupt economic and social development. ” It bans sad videos of the elderly, people with disabilities and children. According to the New York Times, behind the ban is a government keen to keep all discussions about China positive. The Communist Party boasts of how many people it has lifted out of poverty over the past four decades, while refusing to mention how it plunged the entire nation into abject poverty under Mao Zedong. The fight against poverty is a medal that the party wears to claim its legitimacy. But despite China’s rise as an economic powerhouse, its social safety net is radically inadequate and the government is eager to block any discussion of the conditions the poor face. Searching for the Chinese word “pinkun,” or poverty, on the country’s largest news portal, qq.com, the main news is about research that shows poverty is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. The media rarely report on the systemic causes of poverty in China, according to The New York Times. (With ANI entries) Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here.

